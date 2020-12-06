Opinion: Let’s face it, Aubameyang and Willian have confirmed Arsenal’s worst fears

Arsenal has just been swept aside by Tottenham in the north London derby and our current position brings into question our summer business.

In a game like the NLD, you expect your more experienced players to make things happen.

You want them to step up and lead the younger players by example, and that is what Arsenal would have expected from Willian and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang today.

Aubameyang has been in fine form over the past two seasons, his deal was about to expire at the end of this season and Arsenal was faced with a tough decision to extend it or sell him.

The club eventually extended his deal with fears in mind that he might become another Mesut Ozil.

Willian was signed in the summer and Arsenal knew that at 32, he was at the end of his career, they gambled and gave him a 3-year-deal.

Both players started the season well, but they have become a great disappointment now.

Willian is yet to get a goal for the club, while Aubameyang’s goals have curiously dried up.

As I watched them labour in the game against Spurs while Bukayo Saka shines, I cannot help but feel that we have made a big mistake on both players and we have to live with that now.

We wanted to avoid the Ozil situation, looks like we got ourselves into it again.

An article from Ime