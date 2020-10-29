Opinion: Let’s face it, it will take Partey a while to get to the level we all want

Arsenal has signed Thomas Partey after a long summer pursuit. Before landing the Ghanaian, fans of the club had been following him very closely and many fans were convinced that he is exactly who we needed to complete the team.

Of course, it is normal for fans to dream of one player transforming their team as soon as they are signed.

Players like Virgil van Dijk did that at Liverpool so you cannot fault any Arsenal fan who has been thinking that Partey will instantly make us title contenders.

The midfielder is top class and he should walk into the starting XI of most teams in Europe evidenced by his performances at Atletico Madrid.

However, fans need to understand that he is coming into a new system that is different from what he has been used to.

He will have to adapt to and learn new tactics as well as how his new team plays. This will usually take some time, however, patience these days is a rare commodity.

Kudos to Partey for the performances he has put in so far, but fans have the tendency to demand immediate success and this is just too say to Arsenal fans that we all need to lower our expectations and give Partey the time he needs to settle in.

An article from Ime