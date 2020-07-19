Opinion: Let’s forget about loan signings and buy what we need

Arsenal will be entering one of their most important transfer windows when it opens up on the 27th of July.

There are several positions in the current Arsenal team that needs to be strengthened, and it remains to be seen who comes in and who leaves the Emirates.

However, one thing that has been widely reported is that the Gunners won’t have that much money to spend when the transfer window does reopen and that they may have to rely on free transfers and loan signings to strengthen the squad.

One reason for that is because the coronavirus pandemic has affected the club’s finances, and this is after the club has asked their players to take a pay cut.

It is frustrating to see the likes of Chelsea go out and sign anyone that they want, and we expect our team to compete with them next season. Makes no sense.

To become successful, you have to sign the best players and the best players are rarely available for free on for loan deals.

We need to get the chequebook out when the transfer window reopens and actually make proper signings.

I know that sometimes there is good value in the free transfer or loan market, but I am tired of us not competing for the top players.

If we are serious about building on the success that we have enjoyed under Mikel Arteta recently, we have to forget about loan signings and buy the best players for the positions that we want to strengthen.

Now is the time to back Arteta and to do it properly otherwise we risk undermining him at a time that he needs supporting.