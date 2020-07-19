Opinion: Let’s forget about loan signings and buy what we need

Arsenal will be entering one of their most important transfer windows when it opens up on the 27th of July.
There are several positions in the current Arsenal team that needs to be strengthened, and it remains to be seen who comes in and who leaves the Emirates.
However, one thing that has been widely reported is that the Gunners won’t have that much money to spend when the transfer window does reopen and that they may have to rely on free transfers and loan signings to strengthen the squad.
One reason for that is because the coronavirus pandemic has affected the club’s finances, and this is after the club has asked their players to take a pay cut.
It is frustrating to see the likes of Chelsea go out and sign anyone that they want, and we expect our team to compete with them next season. Makes no sense.
To become successful, you have to sign the best players and the best players are rarely available for free on for loan deals.
We need to get the chequebook out when the transfer window reopens and actually make proper signings.
I know that sometimes there is good value in the free transfer or loan market, but I am tired of us not competing for the top players.
If we are serious about building on the success that we have enjoyed under Mikel Arteta recently, we have to forget about loan signings and buy the best players for the positions that we want to strengthen.
Now is the time to back Arteta and to do it properly otherwise we risk undermining him at a time that he needs supporting.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Fine words Martin and few will disagree but with Kroenke in charge they are just a wishlist and have no serious chance to come true. He has not spent one penny of his own money since he came on board in 2007.
To expect him to start doing so now is to be a dreamer , I’m afraid to say.
WE NEED HIM OUT AND THE PANDEMIC FINANCIAL AFTERMATH IS OUR BEST HOPE TO ACHIEVE THAT.
Chelsea can go and buy whoever they want because they sold hazard for 150mil and Matic for 40mil.
Had if we had sold Sanchez and ozil when the time was right,we too could have afforded some quality players
Even Chelsea was on transfer holiday for about two transfer windows, comparison with Chelsea might be inappropriate.
Well said. Alot of speculations of the Kroenkes not willing to spend to buy players last season filled the airwaves. At the end of the day, however, Arsenal spent big funds to bring in some quality players who have begun to find their feet. I’m confident that, this season will not be different. Arteta will surely be backed to get some of the top players he’s targetting. I don’t really take most of those negative naysayers seriously.