Opinion: Let’s get over losing to Spurs, it is more important to finish in a European spot

Arsenal has just been beaten by our biggest rivals, Tottenham, and it hurts to write that because they are the last team we want to lose to.

If that game had been at the Emirates with fans in attendance, I can imagine the boos that our players would have received.

Since that game, most of us have been talking about how disappointing it is to have lost to a Tottenham side that was in a worse run of form than we were before the game.

Now we trail them by two points and it makes our quest for a place in Europe next season even tougher.

We could go on and on about that game, but I think it doesn’t make any sense to wallow in that loss.

We have been beaten, and it’s in the past now, we have to focus on our bigger goal, which isn’t to beat Spurs every time we meet them.

There is still a chance for us to make the top seven and qualify for at least the Europa League next season, and I think that is where we should place our focus for now.

We face Liverpool next, that is a huge game for us and anything other than a win might bring an end to our European hopes unless we win the FA Cup.

Come on, guys! It’s just Spurs, we will meet them again and I’m sure we would beat them, for now, let’s beat Liverpool and win our remaining fixtures.

An article from Ime