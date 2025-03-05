Opinion – Lewis-Skelly needs a spell out of the Arsenal team

Myles Lewis-Skelly came close to receiving another red card during Arsenal’s match against PSV, prompting Mikel Arteta to substitute him.

The young defender is widely regarded as one of the most promising talents to emerge from Arsenal’s academy. However, if he is to enjoy a long and successful career, he must improve his discipline on the pitch.

There is little doubt about his quality, as he continues to perform at a high level and looks set to be a key part of Arsenal’s squad for years to come. However, his disciplinary record is becoming a concern. If he does not address this issue, it could create problems for both him and the team.

At least one of his previous red cards was undeserved and later overturned, yet he often finds himself in situations that could lead to another dismissal. His tendency to attract bookings suggests that he must refine his decision-making and approach to challenges.

Given Arsenal’s depth in his position, it may be beneficial for Lewis-Skelly to take a brief break from the starting lineup. While he is currently the most in-form left-back in the squad, allowing Riccardo Calafiori to step in for a few matches could be advantageous.

Calafiori offers a similarly strong presence in the role and, with his greater experience, is adept at managing situations that could lead to disciplinary trouble. His composure and awareness make him a reliable alternative, ensuring that Arsenal do not suffer in Lewis-Skelly’s absence.

A short spell out of the team could help Lewis-Skelly regain focus and approach matches with greater maturity. By refining his game and improving his discipline, he can ensure that his undeniable talent is not overshadowed by unnecessary suspensions.