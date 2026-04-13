Opinion – Little confidence that Arsenal can take that final step?

Like many Gooners, I have been burned so many times that I will never be confident Arsenal can be champions until it is mathematically possible.
That is why I have said throughout this season that if the Gunners are to finish above Man City, they will need to build a significant gap. If Pep Guardiola got within touching distance in the run-in, he would have the advantage of core members of his dressing room who not only know how to get over the line but can do so with a smile on their face.
Pressure and Mentality
Mikel Arteta’s squad are not at that point in their development. They are at a stage where they need to prove that they can cope when the lights are shining brightly. Our manager included.
Yet I have also told myself that, by the law of averages, a story cannot keep ending the same way, right?
Like the Carabao Cup Final, the manner of our defeat on Saturday could not have been more damaging to our self-belief for the next two months. Losing at home to Bournemouth was always going to hurt because it essentially puts City’s destiny back into their own hands.
The old saying goes, though, that sometimes it is how you lose. Against the Cherries, we could not complete simple passes, were running into each other, and kept giving the ball back to the visitors. It was as though our legs were jelly, talented individuals crippled by a fear of failure.
A Familiar Story
Because no matter the result at Stamford Bridge, to be champions, we are going to have to handle pressure at some point.
The coaching team can prepare you with information on the opposition and work on tactics, but they cannot hold your hand on the pitch.
There is a culture problem at our club.
The brass ring was there, but we once again did not take it, scared to take that next step, mentally weak.
The beautiful thing about sport is that momentum can quickly change. One result and everything looks positive again, but based on this weekend, it does not fill me with confidence for the rest of the campaign.
I’m still convinced that this will go to the last game, with both teams equal on points, and will be decided on GD.
yeah strangely mate I kind of am not worried if we lose to City as long as I know we have the mentality not to feel sorry for ourselves afterwards
It’s really hard to back the team after Saturday but I still do nonetheless. It’s really up to the players to go on and win the games. We play City next and that result will be important for us. We need to go there to WIN, not this “Playing not to lose” nonsense. I still believe we can win the league but all that matters is what we do on the day, how we start the game and if we are confident with ourselves.
Its over.
Its the same shite every season and no one calls it out.
I feel for the fans because it is going to be pure HUMILIATION for us.
And if he was a decent human he would see that and walk away..
I’ve consistently backed us to win the title this year but can now sense a bit of panic in recent performances. The next match could be a defining one where even a draw could be the deciding factor in the EPL race. If we play like we did against Bournemouth we will be punished and have the advantage snatched away from us. On Sunday we will find out what the team is made of.
👍
We will go to City and play not to loose.That’s the Arteta way.It might work but unlikely .I just can’t see us winning the league .Man City are in great form and we aren’t.If we don’t win anything Arteta should be sacked no question, otherwise it will be like the last few years with Wenger when top 4 was acceptable and challenging for the title wasn’t important. Arteta has had he change and we will need a different voice in the dressing room
Sorry He won’t be sacked, has a new contract ready for him regardless
i’d guess we drop points 3 more times before the season ends
Pragmatically speaking. I think the pendulum has swung in favor of City. The belief, form, momentum and experience is with them. Now we have to dig really deep and show what we are made of – what Champions are made of!
Relatively speaking, as a bonus we have to dig physically even deeper than otherwise as MC hasn’t had to deal with a midweek UCL game last week or this week. This is why I was so totally conflicted when RM was knocking them around and ultimately out recently. Of course we have to be able to overcome any reality/potential excuses to take points from the contest.
Well, we’ve managed to invite them for the uptenth time into a “title race” with us let’s see how it turns out. This sunday though, i’m confident we are coming away with something at their ground. I think this “title race” is not with all that much of a hype, if not for our recent dramatic results, which are totally avoidable. Sometimes, i wish our manager never had any close ties in the past with Guardiola. Too much love for who is supposed to be a “rival” to be honest.
You are right about us inviting them for the uptenth time into a “title race”. There were more than enough chances for us to pull away at he top. I for one thought we would do a Liverpool this season and put the title to bed by April, given the woes of our rivals. Looks like it’s not the manager but fans like me who are naive
maybe some fans confuse us with real madrid, Lfc, man utd, citeh115, barca and bayern munich who usually lure the best available talent and all the elite players (often) before we do?
Sorry to be the bearer of the bad news but we are not. What we have is a knockout punch and a renowned defense, with ability to beat any side on our day (emphasis) but offensively we’re not at the level of the clubs outlined, with Kane, Douie, Dembele, kvaratskhelia, Haaland, Trent, Isak or Mbappe etc.
This is the reality though it hardly means that with our world class defense capabilities David cannot slay a Goliath.
I have no confidence at all. I can not and never have seen how Artetaball can win anything. But I have to have hope. Bob hope, no hope or little hope but I have to have hope.
@Reggie
🤣
Reggie,
I HOPE you’re right.
To get so far in the season and still be top of the EPL is proof of either two things. Either we’ve been very good. Or others have been bad. Fact is, City have been poor. By this stage of the season we’re normally chasing City and probably should be had City been in usual top form. City recognised where they needed strength in January and brought in Gheye. He’s been fantastic and settled quickly. Unfortunately, we’re not better than last year and the years before that. We are where we should be because Arteta has taken us as far as he can. He should however be given the credit for turning things round at The Emirates with a big thank you and a massive hand shake. But now it’s time to hand the reigns over to someone who can put the icing on the cake. Who that is, is the conundrum..
The league cup final was also the final for who wins the league, that result destroyed us, shattered the players confidence and I’m afraid it’s gonna be the same old story for Arsenal again, along with Arteta a lot of these mentally fragile players are gonna have to go with him if we’re ever going to really succeed, the same thing keeps happening every year, this can’t go on and surely if we somehow manage to win nothing the first to go must be Arteta, he would be a laughing stock as well as his under performing players.
I know every single player and manager have seen and hard what happened in the city vs Chelsea game.
If that isn’t motivation enough to go smash the blues at their ground and put back the title in our destiny, then nothing will.
I still hang on to hope that we will and still saving money to print my 25/26 and 14 time champ T. Shirts. Do this players know what fans are going through,? they should show some care, just give us something to smile about.
The question is, is Arteta going to field a team that’s capable of smashing City at their own ground, or is his fear and respect for Guardiola going to cause him to go there and defend till he eventually loses the game?
saying that I take a 0-0 lol
You wish.
Draw would be almost title-deciding lol.
That being said, I think we will play extremely terrified and only start trying when we are 2-0 down with 10 minutes to go.
yeah my hope is even if we lose we don’t give up
like we can lose and still win title
I think it is a title decider. We win, we win the league. City win they win the league. A draw, I do not know.
We can all pray and wail for positive results, that’s not gonna change this seasons’ outcome. Arteta needs to stop instilling fear into this team and let them play the free flowing, attacking football that saw them dominate the start of the season.
Scoring from set pieces cannot be the only way Arsenal wins matches when we have last year’s Top-goal scorer in the team. We have some of the quickest attackers in the league, and we’ve seen on numerous occasions our attackers score on a break. The slow, back and forth passes that allow opponents to maintain their structure throughout the game has prevented Arsenal winning by margins its cable of. Arteta is timid, over cautious and makes these naive decisions that turn the team into a defensive bunch even when dominating a game. There’s no winning the title by slowing down play. That’s just ridiculous.
The momentum seems to be with City now. I hope I’m wrong, but looking at the way their starting to play is a big concern.
They look like their enjoying playing, where you watch our lot and they look frozen with fear. Arsenal are always facing the bottle question regarding getting over the line.
They’ve got a more immediate question to answer on Sunday, can they come away with something. A win although seems highly unlikely based on recent results, or a draw that actually on the face of it would be a good outcome.
If that scenario plays out, we’ll at least be 6 points ahead, and City’s game in hand would only get them to with in 3 points should they win it.
Right now our title push is stuttering big time. But if and I mean a big if, we can get something against City. Then Sunday evening could feel a whole lot better than it currently feels.
Whether I’m clutching at straws, we’ll find out on Sunday won’t we. 👍
How come a Manchester born Ref Taylor officiate the blockbuster winner take all Sunday showdown between City and Arsenal? Lopsidedness from Webb’s PGMOL. The Southerner Simon Hooper should have been. No neutrality NOW!