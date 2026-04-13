Opinion – Little confidence that Arsenal can take that final step?

Like many Gooners, I have been burned so many times that I will never be confident Arsenal can be champions until it is mathematically possible.

That is why I have said throughout this season that if the Gunners are to finish above Man City, they will need to build a significant gap. If Pep Guardiola got within touching distance in the run-in, he would have the advantage of core members of his dressing room who not only know how to get over the line but can do so with a smile on their face.

Pressure and Mentality

Mikel Arteta’s squad are not at that point in their development. They are at a stage where they need to prove that they can cope when the lights are shining brightly. Our manager included.

Yet I have also told myself that, by the law of averages, a story cannot keep ending the same way, right?

Like the Carabao Cup Final, the manner of our defeat on Saturday could not have been more damaging to our self-belief for the next two months. Losing at home to Bournemouth was always going to hurt because it essentially puts City’s destiny back into their own hands.

The old saying goes, though, that sometimes it is how you lose. Against the Cherries, we could not complete simple passes, were running into each other, and kept giving the ball back to the visitors. It was as though our legs were jelly, talented individuals crippled by a fear of failure.

A Familiar Story

Because no matter the result at Stamford Bridge, to be champions, we are going to have to handle pressure at some point.

The coaching team can prepare you with information on the opposition and work on tactics, but they cannot hold your hand on the pitch.

There is a culture problem at our club.

The brass ring was there, but we once again did not take it, scared to take that next step, mentally weak.

The beautiful thing about sport is that momentum can quickly change. One result and everything looks positive again, but based on this weekend, it does not fill me with confidence for the rest of the campaign.