Opinion: Losing Partey is a blow but Arsenal move on

Arsenal is now closing in on a move for Christian Norgaard to replace Thomas Partey after failing to agree on a deal with the Ghanaian midfielder. Partey has been in fantastic form over the last twelve months, which prompted the Gunners to want to extend his stay. By the summer of 2024, most of us knew that Partey would be allowed to leave Arsenal, especially after they signed Mikel Merino. The Ghanaian had been injury-prone throughout his time at the club until that summer, and it made little sense to keep him in the squad beyond that term.
However, Partey had other plans, and his final season became his most consistent campaign at the club. Although Arsenal knew for a long time that they would sign Martin Zubimendi, they still wanted to keep Partey in their squad. Mikel Arteta publicly admitted he wanted the former Atletico Madrid man to stay, but the club has now failed to agree a deal with him. Instead of celebrating the arrival of Norgaard as his replacement, Arsenal fans are mostly sad because of Partey’s departure, and this says a lot.
The Impact of Partey’s Departure
When Partey missed one of the PSG games last season, most fans had lower expectations that the team would win that game, and it was true. Partey’s form last term made him a player the team could not do without. Even if Norgaard spends three seasons at the Emirates, he will never make as much of an impact as Partey because they are not the same player.
Norgaard to Bring Experience and Leadership
Arsenal reportedly reached an agreement to sign Christian Norgaard from Brentford after failing to reach an agreement with Partey. The Bees agreed to sell their captain to the Gunners, and the midfielder is expected to undergo his medical soon to complete the move. Norgaard has been one of the league’s most efficient midfielders, and his experience as a leader at Brentford will be valuable to the younger players in the current dressing room. This move represents a shift for Arsenal as they move forward without Partey but hope to maintain strength in midfield.
The agreement between Arsenal and Brentford is complete, and the transfer is imminent. While fans are saddened by Partey’s exit, Norgaard’s arrival brings hope for continued midfield stability at the Emirates.
So according to reports, Partey was on 200k a week contract and Arsenal wanted to extend his stay with the same wages. Usually wages are decreased when player hits +30 so it was a generous offer from Arsenal. I reckon the length was 1+1 or 2+1 , with the latter year being an option.
However, this was not enough for Partey or his agent as they wanted a pay raise. It’s common for 32-year olds to get a “final payday”, so I estimate they wanted something in the region of 250k a week.
I am glad Arsenal didn’t succumb to those demands as Partey is known for his recurring injuries.
Therefore Arsenal went and bought a 31-year old Norgaard, who was reportedly on 40k/week wages at Brentford.
We paid roughly 10 million for him, probably gave a 2-3 year contract with a little pay raise – I estimate it to be 60-70k a week as that’s what the likes of Kiwior/Elneny/other rotation players were on.
So all in all with these estimates on mind, on a 3-year contract we would’ve paid Partey 39 million in wages he demanded, compared to Norgaard’s 9.4-10.9 million. Even with the transfer fee (which I think should’ve been lower), we saved at least 20 million.
The figure seems about accurate. Partey’s agent was indeed apparently asking for 250K p/w wages + commission. If true, I’m glad we turned that down, just based on his injury history. We’ve clearly learnt about albatross player salaries.
Great player when fit, though it’s hard to argue that we’ll be significantly worse off with Zubimendi.
Keep in mind that I believe the Rice-Zubimendi will be the duo starting so Partey would’ve been a very expensive rotation player with us having Merino as well to rotate central midfield.
Norgaard had a very good season last season.
Why not give Partey 250k a week for 1 or even a 2 year contract. With no transfer fee this works out at 12m per year and he is better than Norgaard (Look at the stats if you don’t believe me). Now we are paying a reported 15m in transfer fees for Norgaard and so even if we are paying him half of what Partey wants then it still works out more expensive for the year at 21m.
Well most likely Partey refused just a 1-year contract. Players at +30 years old want longer contracts while for clubs its the other way around.
Also you have to remember the signing-fee and agent cut, which I guarantee would’ve been HIGHER than Norgaard’s asking. The Norgaard fee is 15 million WITH addons, which are bonuses such as winning a title, certain amount of apperances etc.
Partey was better but again, Partey would’ve been 3rd choice anyhow next season because Zubimendi at his age and experience, is counted on to be a starter.
So Nørgaard only had an asking price and didn’t have an agent fee and signing on bonus?
He’s the kind of player that clubs like City will not sign given their current ambition. Arsenal is all about the bank balance. I’m not saying keeping Partey was the holy grail but signing Nørgaard? When we end up trophyless next season, we will come back to the usual Arsenal-esque discussion about not having quality backups.
I’m not in agreement with Dan Smith over letting Partey go, but I’m sure the next time he’s writing one of his usual critical articles about the club, he will point to this signing as prioritizing the bank balance over quality.
Norgaard had both for sure – if you read my text you will notice I mentioned Norgaards asking was certainly lower than Parteys.
The club were offering him a 1 year contract on reduced wages. Who will accept that?
I think that’s fair to be honest
It seems that Partey was offered a deal at his current salary and he refused it.
His choice, but I don’t think our club are wrong in saying that’s it, take it or leave it.
Likewise, I believe Partey sees it as a final contract where he can earn big money, so he’s looking after himself as well.
At least we’re not seeing the situation where we lose both Jorginho and Party, while bringing in one replacement.
Sorry to see this top player leave, I wish he wasn’t, but life goes on.
In the world we live in where we all know how much footballers are paid, coupled with the Saudis and Partey’s quality, I’m very sure he would not have accepted a 1 year contract AND on reduced wages.
In a club where Havertz (who will most likely be on the bench next season when we bring in a striker) earns a reported 280k for being unable to perform in midfield where he was signed to play, would Partey have accepted less than 200k for only a year? I don’t think so and I think the club was naive in dragging negotiations till now when it was all blindingly obvious it would not work.
@dgr8xt: Quite a fair assessment and thanks
Well said dgr.
It may turn out to be a blow, but it’s hardly a surprise.
Partey receives around £10.5m a season according to reports and apparently wanted a two-year contract to remain at the club.
Given Arsenal’s likely expenditure (in fees and wages) over this window it was never going to be good business to keep a 32-year-old, injury-prone, player at those terms.
I’m sure Partey will be able to get a lucrative, final, move so wish him well.
Arsenal rarely give too much away about their transfer business.
I’m neutral regarding Partey staying or going but if the length of contract and wages exceed what is financially sensible to pay a player who would be less likely to be a regular starter, then I’m fine with that. The Brentford captain could be that sensible signing. A club captain, knows the league and won’t demand the earth in wages
SueP,
A club captain you say, now there’s a thought.😂👍
Ho ho Derek
Can’t have too many captains
Good comments. SueP which I agree with and as for all contracts offer details and salary demands/offers, it’s all speculation as no one knows what’s been agreed, offered or said in private.
@GB: Certainly much of reactions are based on speculation.
Thanks
It’s a self-destruct.
Can I ask in what respect?
Why ?
He’s injury prone who’s role in the squad is changing so Arsenal gave him a contract that reflected that
As much as I liked Partey in the main. If the reports are true on his wages, then I for one am happy that the club didn’t pursue a new contract with him.
The club needs to start learning lessons regarding paying these kinds of wages, especially to players that hardly play. Jesus springs to mind here, although that said when signed he was considered a starter.
For me it would be interesting to see if contracts could be amended in certain circumstances. As it seems ridiculous to see certain players at said clubs just basically stealing a living.
All that said I understand that only 11 players can be picked at any one time. But I think people will get my drift. Well I hope they do anyway. 👍
Yes, I would have thought that Jesus is a high earner (reportedly very high at nearly £14m, compared to Partey’s £10.5m) to be pointed in the direction of the exit door (whether he goes though it is up to him though).
Unfortunately, the contract can only be amended by mutual consent and it’s pretty unlikely that any player would choose to take a voluntary pay cut.
I will miss Partey
He’s a fantastic player
Anyway I wish him all the best
Stephanie,
They say he was the life and sole.🤣😂👍
Slow clap lol
Dan,
Are you heckling me again. 🤦♂️😂👍
No slow clap is a good thing mate
Me and my friends send it whenever someone has been clever or told a genius joke
It’s means funny
I’ll try and send you a link
Dan,
Thanks for the heads up, I thought it meant the opposite. But it’s nice to know it’s a good thing.
I like the Genius talk. I’ve never been called that, now there’s a surprise.😂👍
You ever watched Friends?
Not sure Partey was in finest form last season. maybe improved fitness. the team had dwindled defensive form. let him go. his best days are behind him
I wanted Partey to start in our first round of fixtures and be there in case Zubimendi needs time or gets injured. I want the best player, and so did Arsenal, or they wouldn’t have offered him a new contract
It hasn’t worked out, to keep Partey. Fine. But Zubimendi or Norgard can not replace him. He will be missed. Only Rhodri and possibly Rice a better midfielder in the prem.
Zubimendi is on a different level to Partey
And can think of like 5 CM who had a better season then Partey
Again we think our players are better then they are
Thats not my opinion.
And our record with Partey not in midfield is decidedly worse than when he is there.
And again you easily rubbish our players. So Zubimendi is on a different level to Partey? Sums up your bias
OT. MLS has just signed a new 5 year contract. If anyone on JA is on Twitter look at the video the club has put up on their account. Brilliant by The Arsenal 👏👏👏👏
Arsenal when signing defensive players:
Identify today
Discuss today
Finalize today.
Arsenal when signing offensive players:
-Identify 2 years ago
-Monitores for 1 and half years
-Discuss with player’s camp for a year.
-Keep a good relationship with the club
-Target someone else
-Repeat