Arsenal is now closing in on a move for Christian Norgaard to replace Thomas Partey after failing to agree on a deal with the Ghanaian midfielder. Partey has been in fantastic form over the last twelve months, which prompted the Gunners to want to extend his stay. By the summer of 2024, most of us knew that Partey would be allowed to leave Arsenal, especially after they signed Mikel Merino. The Ghanaian had been injury-prone throughout his time at the club until that summer, and it made little sense to keep him in the squad beyond that term.

However, Partey had other plans, and his final season became his most consistent campaign at the club. Although Arsenal knew for a long time that they would sign Martin Zubimendi, they still wanted to keep Partey in their squad. Mikel Arteta publicly admitted he wanted the former Atletico Madrid man to stay, but the club has now failed to agree a deal with him. Instead of celebrating the arrival of Norgaard as his replacement, Arsenal fans are mostly sad because of Partey’s departure, and this says a lot.

The Impact of Partey’s Departure

When Partey missed one of the PSG games last season, most fans had lower expectations that the team would win that game, and it was true. Partey’s form last term made him a player the team could not do without. Even if Norgaard spends three seasons at the Emirates, he will never make as much of an impact as Partey because they are not the same player.

Norgaard to Bring Experience and Leadership

Arsenal reportedly reached an agreement to sign Christian Norgaard from Brentford after failing to reach an agreement with Partey. The Bees agreed to sell their captain to the Gunners, and the midfielder is expected to undergo his medical soon to complete the move. Norgaard has been one of the league’s most efficient midfielders, and his experience as a leader at Brentford will be valuable to the younger players in the current dressing room. This move represents a shift for Arsenal as they move forward without Partey but hope to maintain strength in midfield.

The agreement between Arsenal and Brentford is complete, and the transfer is imminent. While fans are saddened by Partey’s exit, Norgaard’s arrival brings hope for continued midfield stability at the Emirates.

