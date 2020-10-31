Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Opinion: Losing to Manchester United means it is crisis time for Arsenal

Arsenal will take on Manchester United tomorrow with no wins from their last two league games.

Another way to write that is to say that the Gunners have lost three of their last four league games.

After a winning start to the campaign, very few Arsenal fans will have expected their team to be struggling to get goals and win games at this time.

It is not even excusable that our losses have come against the top Premier League sides, this is because we have spent enough to beat our rivals.

I am happy that our next match will be against another top team, these are the games we have to start winning if we are to improve and be genuine top four contenders.

This game against United hands us the chance to show how badly we want to enter the top four.

The Red Devils are an in-form team at the moment and they will provide the perfect test for us, but that doesn’t make it inexcusable if we lose to them.

For me, we have to get something from this game and if that happens, it will show that we are serious about our ambitions this season.

However, if we lose again, then we have to be true to ourselves and call this a mini-crisis.

An article from Ime

  1. lcw says:
    October 31, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    It’s a long season so no reason to panic as long as we learn and adjust. This is however our best chance to beat MU at Old Trafford.

    1. Joe. S says:
      October 31, 2020 at 9:47 pm

      You’re right it is a long season and there is no need to panic. It will most probably be another wake up call. Arsenal are now in the pack with Wolves, Villa and Westham rather than the top five or six. Arteta has plenty of time to get the season on track and at least build on something for next year.

  2. Declan says:
    October 31, 2020 at 9:45 pm

    Lose and we could be 15th, yes a bit of a crisis.

  3. Mish says:
    October 31, 2020 at 9:50 pm

    United sucks at home and in the league. However we should expect a goal infested match, it will rain goals and team that out scores wins

  4. Silentstan says:
    October 31, 2020 at 10:03 pm

    Typical miserable shit

    1. SueP says:
      October 31, 2020 at 10:06 pm

      with lockdown to look forward to, your post made me smile

  5. Sue says:
    October 31, 2020 at 10:06 pm

    We have to win. End of… and I will be really po’d if we don’t!

