Opinion: Losing to Manchester United means it is crisis time for Arsenal

Arsenal will take on Manchester United tomorrow with no wins from their last two league games.

Another way to write that is to say that the Gunners have lost three of their last four league games.

After a winning start to the campaign, very few Arsenal fans will have expected their team to be struggling to get goals and win games at this time.

It is not even excusable that our losses have come against the top Premier League sides, this is because we have spent enough to beat our rivals.

I am happy that our next match will be against another top team, these are the games we have to start winning if we are to improve and be genuine top four contenders.

This game against United hands us the chance to show how badly we want to enter the top four.

The Red Devils are an in-form team at the moment and they will provide the perfect test for us, but that doesn’t make it inexcusable if we lose to them.

For me, we have to get something from this game and if that happens, it will show that we are serious about our ambitions this season.

However, if we lose again, then we have to be true to ourselves and call this a mini-crisis.

An article from Ime