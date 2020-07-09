Opinion: Luka Jovic is not a player Arsenal needs right now

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Luka Jovic this summer (The Sun).

The Serbian is one of the highest-rated young strikers in Europe at the moment, but he has struggled in his first season at Real Madrid.

He has scored just twice for the Spaniards but that is not a huge problem right now, after all, he is still a very young striker who can get better.

However, he seems to have an attitude problem that is threatening to bring an end to his Real Madrid career (The Sun). He recently flouted the coronavirus rule to return to his native Serbia to be with his girlfriend.

That move angered his countrymen and he may have also proven the kind of a young man that he is.

Trouble doesn’t seem to be far away from him, and the recent news about him claims that he has been asked to self-isolate after his friend tested positive for coronavirus.

A player that has attracted this much negative press should not be coming to our team at the moment.

Matteo Guendouzi has just been banished from our first team because of his attitude and it doesn’t make sense for us to sign Jovic, no matter how talented he is because his attitude would undermine his talents.

An article by Ime