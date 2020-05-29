Opinion – Make no mistake Arsenal do need new signings

Arsenal has had a dismal season this campaign and Mikel Arteta has had to manage a team of players who haven’t exactly been top-notch this year.

The Spaniard looks like a good manager and someone that we can trust to take the club back among the top sides of Europe.

However, a coach is usually as good as the players he is managing and there is only so much a manager can achieve with a group of average players.

Arteta probably does not expect to do too much business in the next transfer window, but the club will expect him to produce the goods for the rest of this season and the next.

This Arsenal team just isn’t good enough to compete against the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City and if the team isn’t strengthened in the next transfer window, we shouldn’t expect much from them.

From defence to midfield, Arsenal doesn’t look like a team that can compete for trophies, that is the brutal truth.

Our midfield is so devoid of creativity that everyone can see just how good Aubameyang is because he keeps scoring goals with almost no help from the midfield.

Our defence has also been in terrible form and we have to make significant changes if we are to be truly competitive.

The bottom line is that regardless of the pandemic and the effect it will have on the club’s finances, Arsenal needs new signings, otherwise, mediocrity will continue and the slow decline will rumble on.