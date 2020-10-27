Opinion: Make no mistake, even Aouar won’t be the final piece of the jigsaw

The few months that Mikel Arteta has spent as the Arsenal manager has been some of the best few months in the club’s recent history.

The Spaniard took over an Arsenal team that many people thought had nothing to offer and needed to be disbanded, and he turned them into FA Cup and Community Shield winners.

The Spaniard has been a breath of fresh air after the terrible time we had under Unai Emery before him.

The club has also done the right thing to back him in this transfer window, signing some of his top transfer targets.

This transfer window has seen the likes of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes join the team.

The former was seen as the player that would complete the team finally and now that he has joined, the likes of Ian Wright are claiming that we need to sign Houssem Aouar to make the team complete (The Metro).

It is fine for anyone to think that a certain player can make our team complete automatically, but the fact remains that a team needs a good set of top players to be “complete”.

Just like Partey, Aouar would make Arsenal better than it is at the moment, nevertheless, he will not transform us into league winners overnight.

I trust the job that Arteta is doing, but I don’t think that we’re at a point that one player will make us “complete”.

