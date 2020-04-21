Opinion – Mesut Ozil must be driven out of Arsenal along with his followers

So, the speculation and rumours or whatever you want to call them are claiming that Mesut Ozil was one of three players that refused to agree to a 12.5% pay cut.
The club has released a statement saying the players have agreed on the cut and so I suppose it comes down to whether you believe the likes of John Cross at the Mirror or not.
Of course, I do, it is pure Ozil for him and his filthy greedy representatives to do such a thing, it is who he is.
I know his horde of defenders will throw up how much he does for charity and so forth, you know, his tax write-offs, his daily interest payments etc as if that is some sort of defence for the most despicable act of his infamous tenure at the club.
I am not that disappointed in Ozil and his leaches because I expected exactly this, it was as sure as night follows day that if there was going to be one greedy player in that dressing room that was only interested in lining his own silk pockets with zero regards to the club, fans and community, it would be Ozil, no, my disappointment is with those “Arsenal fans” that still defend this grotesque man and all he stands for.
It is inconceivable to me that anyone can call themselves a true Gooner and defend this person any longer.
For too long his defenders have felt some sort of righteousness defending the indefensible, well, those days have now well and truly passed, his true colours have been shown, his disunity, disloyalty, greed and absolute lack of feeling towards the local community and club that have been paying him a world-class wage for League one performances is clear for the world to see.
Apologises to any League One fans insulted by that comparison.
No doubt there will be some Arsenal fans that will try and defend him on here, it takes all sorts I suppose but not for me, there is no excuse for any Arsenal fan to defend this man any more, by doing so they are showing loud and clear that they prefer a personality over their own club.
I do not know where the greater shame lies, to be honest, Ozil being true to who he is, an immoral greedy selfish man or his followers that have infiltrated such a great family club.
Sooner Ozil and his followers leave my beloved club the better, they are now a clear and present danger to Arsenal football club that needs to be driven out as fast as possibly can be achieved.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Honestly can’t wait to see the back of him so arsenal can finally bring in a proper number 10 that contributes more to our play or additional midfielder if Arteta wants to move to a 433. Regarding the pay cuts can’t say I’m surprised really… only one more year 🙏🏽
i had been saying this for years now! Not worth for Arsenal standards on the pitch and some waited for this unfortunate health situation to realise the man is useless.Bring on the empty cans, let them make some noise in his favor with stats and what not.
AdMartin-what a one sided, unproven article that is.Written by you, I am just not surprised. I’ve just read on another site that Ozil has offered to accept more than the reported 12.5% reduction, but wanted, quite rightly, to know more of what this money he was prepared to give up was going to be used for. If that’s true, and I’m sure we will all know in the days to come, YOU PAL, will be made to look the foolish, amateur that you will have proven yourself to be.
Two other pints to consider
1) The Clubs official statement confirmed EVERY PLAYER has agreed the wage reduction.
2) Your quote “ Sooner Ozil and his beloved followers leave my club the better, they are now a clear and present danger to Arsenal Football Club that needs to be driven out as fast as fast as possibly be achieved” is as childish and pathetic as your obvious hatred of the player.
For someone with the opportunity to write headlines as you do, might I suggest you consult more with the vastly superior colleague you have in AdminPat, who has proven time after time that a Headline should be as unbiased as possible, which is easily achieved if the person responsible for writing it had a balanced agenda. You obviously do not and have yet again proved yourself to be a vastly inferior Article Author when compared to your superior.
I was stoked when we signed Ozil, but he hasn’t justified his last contract. But, blame Gazidis, not Ozil for that. Gazidis was an absolute cancer at our club and the damage he did will be felt for a while yet.
It’s his money… He can do whatever he wants with it. Besides you can’t just brush away the fact that he gives away 2 million yearly on child operations across the world plus his other charitable ventures. When it comes to football, I agree he should go but as a man he is admirable besides, he wants to know how they’ll use his money as he doesn’t trust them. I reiterate that it’s his money. I wonder when you’ll all start criticizing the board and kroenke for not publicly doing the same thing they are asking the players to do…
Don’t just jump on the hate train without asking valid questions… Its his money, and he has the right to decide what to do with it as does every human earning a living.