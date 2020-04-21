Opinion – Mesut Ozil must be driven out of Arsenal along with his followers

So, the speculation and rumours or whatever you want to call them are claiming that Mesut Ozil was one of three players that refused to agree to a 12.5% pay cut.

The club has released a statement saying the players have agreed on the cut and so I suppose it comes down to whether you believe the likes of John Cross at the Mirror or not.

Of course, I do, it is pure Ozil for him and his filthy greedy representatives to do such a thing, it is who he is.

I know his horde of defenders will throw up how much he does for charity and so forth, you know, his tax write-offs, his daily interest payments etc as if that is some sort of defence for the most despicable act of his infamous tenure at the club.

I am not that disappointed in Ozil and his leaches because I expected exactly this, it was as sure as night follows day that if there was going to be one greedy player in that dressing room that was only interested in lining his own silk pockets with zero regards to the club, fans and community, it would be Ozil, no, my disappointment is with those “Arsenal fans” that still defend this grotesque man and all he stands for.

It is inconceivable to me that anyone can call themselves a true Gooner and defend this person any longer.

For too long his defenders have felt some sort of righteousness defending the indefensible, well, those days have now well and truly passed, his true colours have been shown, his disunity, disloyalty, greed and absolute lack of feeling towards the local community and club that have been paying him a world-class wage for League one performances is clear for the world to see.

Apologises to any League One fans insulted by that comparison.

No doubt there will be some Arsenal fans that will try and defend him on here, it takes all sorts I suppose but not for me, there is no excuse for any Arsenal fan to defend this man any more, by doing so they are showing loud and clear that they prefer a personality over their own club.

I do not know where the greater shame lies, to be honest, Ozil being true to who he is, an immoral greedy selfish man or his followers that have infiltrated such a great family club.

Sooner Ozil and his followers leave my beloved club the better, they are now a clear and present danger to Arsenal football club that needs to be driven out as fast as possibly can be achieved.