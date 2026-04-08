Opinion – Mikel Arteta finds the solution ……..Pens!

You have to admire Mikel Arteta. He hears the whispers and the doubts. Can he take a team over the finish line? That perception will only grow if he fails to lift a trophy this season.

Despite the external noise and with cameras present at his training session on Monday, the manager did not seem concerned about the possibility of mockery or ridicule when he introduced a drill where players, in groups, had to dribble a ball while holding a pen.

Conviction and Leadership

A true leader stands by his convictions and refuses to be influenced by outside pressure to act in a certain way. It also suggests that the Spaniard feels secure in his role, regardless of what happens in the coming months.

Many coaches in a similar position would avoid anything that could make them appear foolish if they believed their employer had doubts.

The purpose of the pen exercise is to encourage multitasking and improve mental clarity. It is a method commonly used in drama schools and workshops.

It is not as unusual as when the 44-year-old brought a lightbulb from home or attempted to recreate the atmosphere at Anfield by playing You’ll Never Walk Alone at Colney through loudspeakers. On both occasions, Arsenal went on to lose their next match.

Innovation versus Perception

One of the more memorable examples remains when he invited his squad out for dinner, only for them to gradually realise that their wallets, phones, and car keys had gone missing. The manager had arranged for professional pickpockets, disguised as waiters, to carry out the exercise. This was his creative way of reminding players of the need to remain vigilant, focused, and aware of their surroundings. It might have been simpler and less costly to communicate that message directly.

There are supporters concerned that the campaign could unravel, yet when they look to their manager for reassurance, they see unconventional methods such as handing out pens.

It has been 22 years since the Gunners last lifted the Premiership. Is this where things have been going wrong, pens?

To be fair, it worked on Tuesday night.

Dan Smith