Opinion: Mikel Arteta has a huge decision to make and soon

Mikel Arteta will return for next season with a serious goalkeeping dilemma on his hands after Emiliano Martinez impressed greatly as the stand in goalkeeper for the Gunners.
Bernd Leno has been the club’s first choice since Petr Cech retired, and the German remains one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.
On so many occasions, he has been the club’s saving grace. His showings were so good that no one thought that we needed a capable deputy.
This is why when he got injured against Brighton, fans feared for the worse.
Emiliano Martinez stepped in and proved all his doubters wrong with a string of fine performances for the club.
He even helped us to win the FA Cup, but when Leno returns, Martinez is expected to become the club’s second choice again.
If we are to be honest with ourselves, we will agree that Martinez is too good not to be playing regularly.
The Argentinean has proven his worth in the few games that he has played for us, and he recently said the inevitable when he claimed that there are several teams looking to sign him as their first choice.
I know that we will hate to hear that because now that we have seen how good he is, he just has to remain our player.
However, it will be unfair for us to keep him back as a cover for Leno again.
He is just too good to be our second choice, and I think that we have to either keep him and sell Leno or sell him and keep Leno.
Now is his time to soar, we cannot hold him back.
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Let’s just do what we did before Leno for the EPL and Martinez for Europe,FACup and Carabao cup
Or the other way around because of Leno’s injury
Martinez should STFU and fight for his place next season. Fine he was subliminal, cut the crap with warning that he’ll leave if he doesn’t play. He’ll always play, Arteta rotates between cup and league, or is he actually expecting that he stays number 1 and Leno sit?
I know a lot of you will come for my head and I accept yes I’m being too blunt and perhaps hard on Martinez but there’s a reason some goalkeepers are seen as number one.
Ask Te Stegen when he thought he deserves to be Germany’s number one and who stayed number one.
Let’s not kid ourselves, we’ll be losing Leno soon to Bayern.
All it takes is foresight, Neuer would be too old to go on soon, Bayern as usual would prefer a German keeper. Who fits the bill other than Bernd Leno?
We know how Bayern pull these stuff.
Martinez should fight next season, he’ll get the chance, and Leno will get his chance, the better goalkeeper should be number one.
I’m tired of players threatening the club or coach. I love him, but he shouldn’t let the praises get to his head
Off topic: what with the sacking of Raul dose anyone think Arsen might come in in his place?
There will be no decision at the start, its Emi who has the shirt. When Leno is fit it is up to him to win it back. Thats good football policy and thats how you create competition and a better player. Arteta will want to keep both and have healthy contest.
For me, if a very good offer comes for Emi (25m and above) I would say sell him and get a decent, cheaper goalkeeper as Leno’s backup.
Invest the substantial change in strengthening other areas.
No point keeping two world class keepers. They don’t get injured every day.