Opinion: Mikel Arteta has a huge decision to make and soon

Mikel Arteta will return for next season with a serious goalkeeping dilemma on his hands after Emiliano Martinez impressed greatly as the stand in goalkeeper for the Gunners.

Bernd Leno has been the club’s first choice since Petr Cech retired, and the German remains one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.

On so many occasions, he has been the club’s saving grace. His showings were so good that no one thought that we needed a capable deputy.

This is why when he got injured against Brighton, fans feared for the worse.

Emiliano Martinez stepped in and proved all his doubters wrong with a string of fine performances for the club.

He even helped us to win the FA Cup, but when Leno returns, Martinez is expected to become the club’s second choice again.

If we are to be honest with ourselves, we will agree that Martinez is too good not to be playing regularly.

The Argentinean has proven his worth in the few games that he has played for us, and he recently said the inevitable when he claimed that there are several teams looking to sign him as their first choice.

I know that we will hate to hear that because now that we have seen how good he is, he just has to remain our player.

However, it will be unfair for us to keep him back as a cover for Leno again.

He is just too good to be our second choice, and I think that we have to either keep him and sell Leno or sell him and keep Leno.

Now is his time to soar, we cannot hold him back.