Opinion: Mikel Arteta has to make the tough call regarding two Arsenal players

Arsenal is facing another summer overhaul as they try to get back inside the top four next season.
The Gunners have been on a downward spiral since 2018 and they reached a new low when they finished outside the European places last season.
Arsenal will not be playing European football in the next campaign, a first in a generation of our fans.
One way we can start on our way back to becoming one of the Premier League’s top four clubs is to sign outstanding players.
We would probably also need to offload some of our current options to make room for the incoming stars.
One position that needs fresh faces is our attack and it seems the club is thinking in that direction.
Reports have linked us with a move for a number of strikers in this transfer window.
If both players join, we would have at least seven attackers at the club, which makes little sense.
This means the arrival of new strikers would depend on the exit of some of our current options.
Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are entering the last year of their current contracts at the club.
They haven’t been given new deals yet and it seems the club intends to get rid of them.
If that is the case, what is delaying them from being placed on the transfer list?
The smartest clubs get their transfer business done early and this delay in deciding the future of Lacazette and Nketiah doesn’t inspire much confidence in Mikel Arteta’s ability to make the tough calls.
It seems the Spaniard isn’t sure about what to do with them and that is one sign of a poor leader.
An article from Ime
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
The smartest clubs try to get the best deals when selling their players, so they can use the money to buy pricey players. They could’ve sold Lacazette for 10 M and Nketiah for 5 M before Euro started, but 15 M won’t be enough to pay a La Liga CF’s release clause
It seems the article was based on a biased assumption without logic and that’s one sign of a provoker
OT: Arsenal moving closer to agreement with Brighton for Ben White. #BHAFC want guaranteed ~£50m, #AFC offering ~£45m + £5m. Face-to-face talks have taken place & negotiations continue over add-ons, payment structure etc. No other bidders yet
@[David Ornstein]
Dinos Mavropanos to Stuttgart should be announced today.
Loan with obligation to buy. Expecting it to turn into a permanent move next summer. [@ChrisWheatley]#AFC
I wish Arsenal scout him in Euro first
We don’t know what goes on behind the scenes, and that’s part of the transfer game. As for the players mentioned, I don’t see either with a future at Arsenal.
Nketiah has had many chances over the last few years and hasn’t leveled up. Not a big deal for Burnley or the like, but Arsenal can’t waste the roster spot for someone not producing.
Balogun and Martinelli are more developed and need the minutes instead of more chances for Nketiah.
Laca and Arsenal just hasn’t worked out. Maybe he joined a year or two late, or other reasons. Point being he hasn’t scored enough goals, and a strikers job is to score goals.
£12 – £15 million is good money for Nketiah, and probably £25 million for Laca in final year of contract.
Personally if a striker is on the list I think Daka is worth mentioning. He’s fast, can create and finish and also decent with headers. Worth £20 million if rumors are true.
According to the here we go guy, Daka has signed for Leicester
Arteta to me is at Arsenal to learn what it required to coach a big club. For instance, when he came newly to Arsenal he was winning games. But as Soon as he settled down to his own type of playing, he started loosing. So was when some players promoted from academy joined the first team, he started winning games again but as soon as they settled down to his style/ partern of coaching they started struggling to win matches again. All these up and down movements is as a result of inexperience.
So far we have not been linked credibly with a striker yet, so they may stay.
News hitting up about Ben white. Decent ball playing defender he is.
Although, it seems like a misplacement of priority because that 50 million is supposed to go to his team mate Bissouma.
The good news for me is that an addition is about to be made to the squad and seems like Kroenke is willing to sponsor big this summer with such a huge amount for a defender.
White will play DM, you heard it here first.
Ben white to arsenal 100 percent going thru. Will be an arsenal player very soon.
What to do with saliba; that boy is good and I pray arsenal keep him.