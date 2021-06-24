Opinion: Mikel Arteta has to make the tough call regarding two Arsenal players

Arsenal is facing another summer overhaul as they try to get back inside the top four next season.

The Gunners have been on a downward spiral since 2018 and they reached a new low when they finished outside the European places last season.

Arsenal will not be playing European football in the next campaign, a first in a generation of our fans.

One way we can start on our way back to becoming one of the Premier League’s top four clubs is to sign outstanding players.

We would probably also need to offload some of our current options to make room for the incoming stars.

One position that needs fresh faces is our attack and it seems the club is thinking in that direction.

Reports have linked us with a move for a number of strikers in this transfer window.

If both players join, we would have at least seven attackers at the club, which makes little sense.

This means the arrival of new strikers would depend on the exit of some of our current options.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are entering the last year of their current contracts at the club.

They haven’t been given new deals yet and it seems the club intends to get rid of them.

If that is the case, what is delaying them from being placed on the transfer list?

The smartest clubs get their transfer business done early and this delay in deciding the future of Lacazette and Nketiah doesn’t inspire much confidence in Mikel Arteta’s ability to make the tough calls.

It seems the Spaniard isn’t sure about what to do with them and that is one sign of a poor leader.

