Opinion – Mikel Arteta is the man to finally put Mesut Ozil out to pasture

Mesut Ozil has outlasted three managers, he will not outlast Mikel Arteta.
Mesut Ozil got exposed under Unai Emery and Freddie Ljungberg, both managers came to the conclusion that the team was better off without him.
Whether that is right or wrong is a debate for another time but on both occasions, he outlasted the manager. He had that luxury of knowing that he could sit on his huge wage and just wait it out and it is a strategy that has worked.
He cannot do that anymore, not under Mikel Arteta and there are a couple of reasons for that.
The Arsenal fans support Arteta, they will take his side, for the most part, you could not say that about Emery and with Ljungberg, everyone and his uncle knew he was just a stop-gap appointment.
If Ozil wants to get into a battle of wills with Arteta, he will lose, there will be no misguided clamour from the fans to have him reinstated in the side.
The second reason is time, it is fast running out for the German playmaker, the days of him being able to wait out a manager are well and truly over with, it is now in reverse, Artea can wait him out.
Ozil now has a choice, buckle down and start to produce the match-winning performances he has in his locker or get used to life on the sidelines.
It has been a long time coming, it is good for the club, the fans and Ozil himself simply because he may actually respond in a positive manner when he accepts his options are now very limited.
The bottom line is that Mikel Arteta is the man that has the power to put Mesut Ozil out to pasture and Ozil probably knows that.
12 CommentsAdd a Comment
OT.. Good old Jay Rodriguez, loves scoring at Old Trafford 😉 and what a stunner it was!
AdMart-If you take the last half a dozen games, Mesut Ozil had, until last night,played consistently well. Not outstanding, but good enough to justify why his Manager kept faith in him and played him in every game. No excuses last night. As much as the player tried,and he did, he just could not get himself into the game. Whereas Lacazette has been consistently poor in the time Arteta has managed the Club. Plenty of effort I agree but zero productivity in what he is paid to do.
I take it the next headline column you follow with will be titled “OPINION-MIKEL ARTETA IS THE MAN TO FINALLY PUT LACAZETTE OUT TO PASTURE”.
Or am I just missing something?
Like-we need more click bait so let’s do another hatchet job on Ozil.That always works
Nice one, Phil 👍
Xhaka has played better under Arteta too. He still needs to go. We always do this with players that are not good enough. They play decent at best for a short period of time and we rave about them until they revert back to their old ways like Ozil did last night. We will never find consistency throughout a season if we continue to rely on inconsistent players. I realize there is not much Arteta can do at the present moment but he’d be wise to look for other solutions.
If ozil can put up half the work rate laca has shown during dis season, I don think anybody will be complaining about ozil…
Ozil is staying till his contract runs out next July.
So being paid 350k p/w means he has to play.
Same with Laca 182k p/w he has to play
Same with 70m Pepe he has to play.
Unless some billionaire takes Ozil off our hands Ozil will be playing
and even if he is benched or gets injured he will be on the books till July 2021.
It doesn’t matter how much he is paid . If he is not putting in the effort or contributing to the team and team morale, he is best left out regardless of how much he is paid . Play a player who gives his all ,even if he is a less well paid player !
He has the power but will he really? I dont see it yet. I think its obvious that this bus has a passenger on it that needs to get off but 350 000 Big ones a week is a lot to have him sat on the bench stealing from this club. Its a big call Arteta has to make and the sooner the better.
I don’t get all this talk about how much someone earns meaning they have to play. It’s really a ridiculous concept, Just think about it.
So he gets a broken leg, do you still play him because you are paying him x amount of money? Does anyone think a Laca will be playing when Auba comes back? Of course not. The amount someone earns has nothing to do with whether they get picked or not.
Arteta needs to not favor him, and realize he cannot build a midfield around him. He goes on about players working hard but it is obvious Ozil has no will to do so. It not being style isn’t good enough of an excuse. Passenger in too many games for far too long. Five league assists in two years tells you everything about the drop in his ability. I dont know if we can get somebody else in during the summer transfer window but it is something that Arteta should look into, because for someone whose sole job is in attack, his numbers are bad. I’m resigned to the fact he will see out his contract, but cannot see a revival for this player.
Does Utd’s loss to Burnley at OT shows how bad or how good the league is?
I mean are we one of ten good mid table sides or one of ten cr*p mid table sides?
Are we contenders or pretenders?
I just don’t know.
Utd losing keeps Arsenal in the hunt for top 7 with Spurs + Wolves
Burnley winning is also good because apart from Liv and City
teams never win twice in a row in this league so Arsenal should win at Turf Moor.
PS. It is only goal difference that has Arsenal in 10th place rather than 14th
so goals and beating Burnley is essential
Get rid of Ozil as soon as possible or just don’t play him if we can’t get rid!. He trots around the pitch half heartedly , doesn’t tackle, is knocked off the ball easily and only occasionally puts in a good pass. The passion and effort is missing. As soon as he is substituted the tempo and team spirit seems to lift – ( just compare his lack of effort compared to that shown by Martinelli – Kolasinac, Xhaka and Bellerin ! )