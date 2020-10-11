Opinion: Mikel Arteta might soon face a selection headache

Mikel Arteta is probably one of the happiest managers in the Premier League at the moment after the Gunners signed his top targets for him.

The Spaniard has been a good appointment by the Gunners, helping the club to win the FA Cup and Community Shield in his short time at the helm.

He has also made the club a tough team to beat even for the seemingly best sides in the league.

The Gunners splashed the cash this summer despite claiming that they had suffered financially due to Covid-19.

They signed the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes, Willian and closed their transfer dealings with the signing of Thomas Partey.

However, the club failed to move most of their unwanted players out and they are stuck with some of them for now.

Even more so, there are players who have been out injured who should get a place in the team when they are fit, like Pablo Mari.

The Spaniard is getting close to a return to first-team training and I reckon that his return will give Arteta a few headaches.

He is a left-sided centre back and the Gunners have Gabriel and Kieran Tierney who can also play that position.

If he returns as good as he was before his injury, then Arteta may have to choose between him and Gabriel because they are two very good centre-backs that play the same position.

I am sure that this is the kind of headache that Arteta likes as it will make his team even better because competition brings the best from the players.

An article from Ime