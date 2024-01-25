Opinion – Mikel Arteta taking a huge gamble that could cost him his job

One area that greatly concerns most Arsenal fans is the striker position; this is the prevailing sentiment I gather from comments on various platforms, fan videos, and discussions with fellow Gooners.
The general consensus is that Arsenal must secure a striker this month to maintain a title challenge. However, it is becoming increasingly unlikely that this will happen. The primary obstacle appears to be financial, and the reasons behind this are evident.
Opting for Kai Havertz instead of acquiring a top-class number 9 seems to be hindering our title challenge. This viewpoint is widely shared, both online and in discussions I’ve encountered.
Mikel Arteta chose to sign Havertz instead of a striker, which is his decision and one he stands by. However, not signing a striker this month, regardless of financial constraints, would, in my opinion, be a dereliction of duty.
Arsenal could potentially offload surplus players to raise funds for a striker if financial regulations are a concern. Emile Smith Rowe, Aaron Ramsey, Jakub Kiwior, Eddie Nketiah, and other players have reportedly attracted interest from other clubs.
Club owners are permitted to inject a specific amount of money to offset losses, and various financial levers can be utilised. There is no excuse for not securing a quality striker this month.
If Arteta fails to bring in a new striker—and it’s crucial to remember he is the manager, not just the coach—then any failure this season rests solely on him.
Arsenal had the potential to clinch silverware this season, but that prospect is diminishing due to our lack of clinical finishing. Arteta is taking a significant gamble by not acquiring a striker, a risk that could ultimately cost him his job.
Signing Havertz was a ridiculous signing from Arteta from day 1.
Terrible player and has never been good enough for the Premier League.
Artet’s stubbornness in trying to fit Havertz into the team has made us worse.
How we could have done with that 65 million now ?
You are absolutely right and couldn’t agree more. The problem with Havertz is he ain’t playing for the badge, he’s playing for the money! He looks disinterested when he’s playing and that hasn’t helped his cause with us fans. Too many times we’ve witnessed him taking the timid option of a one two back pass with a defender, instead of turning in midfield and trying a forward pass to a runner. He lacks ambition and in my opinion, just doesn’t graft enough like Xhaka did in that position. Up front he’s not been that effective, the raving about his aerial play all went out the window, when he missed an open goal from a yard out. This signing on fee and ridiculous wage has definitely scuppered us from addressing the striker situation and it’s a gamble I don’t think Arteta will win. Ultimately, I believe it will cost him his job as the Kroenke’s surely will be, expecting a return on their investment.
It is a huge pain to fancy what we could have done with that 65M and how we would have looked like today. But bygones are bygones, I can only wish our beloved club the best of luck. I would take top 4 as a success this season, but not sure if the owners, after splashing that much money on MA, would agree. We also risk revisiting another issue that doomed Wenger years: the trophy-less demise that drove a lot of top players away from us. I hope we would never have to relive that time again.
Many clubs seem interested in our players, but I believe they can’t meet Arsenal’s pricing expectations
If Arsenal can’t sell Nketiah or Smith-Rowe this month, they wouldn’t be able to sign a new CF
Arteta has been managing Arsenal for four years, so he must’ve had transferred his football knowledge and revealed Man City’s systems/ secrets to the Kroenkes and Arsenal executives
Arteta’s contract will also expire in 2025, so it would likely not be costly to replace him in the summer, if Kroenke decides to do so. But I still want to see how Arteta’s tactics would fare if he plays a more physical CF type