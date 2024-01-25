Opinion – Mikel Arteta taking a huge gamble that could cost him his job

One area that greatly concerns most Arsenal fans is the striker position; this is the prevailing sentiment I gather from comments on various platforms, fan videos, and discussions with fellow Gooners.

The general consensus is that Arsenal must secure a striker this month to maintain a title challenge. However, it is becoming increasingly unlikely that this will happen. The primary obstacle appears to be financial, and the reasons behind this are evident.

Opting for Kai Havertz instead of acquiring a top-class number 9 seems to be hindering our title challenge. This viewpoint is widely shared, both online and in discussions I’ve encountered.

Mikel Arteta chose to sign Havertz instead of a striker, which is his decision and one he stands by. However, not signing a striker this month, regardless of financial constraints, would, in my opinion, be a dereliction of duty.

Arsenal could potentially offload surplus players to raise funds for a striker if financial regulations are a concern. Emile Smith Rowe, Aaron Ramsey, Jakub Kiwior, Eddie Nketiah, and other players have reportedly attracted interest from other clubs.

Club owners are permitted to inject a specific amount of money to offset losses, and various financial levers can be utilised. There is no excuse for not securing a quality striker this month.

If Arteta fails to bring in a new striker—and it’s crucial to remember he is the manager, not just the coach—then any failure this season rests solely on him.

Arsenal had the potential to clinch silverware this season, but that prospect is diminishing due to our lack of clinical finishing. Arteta is taking a significant gamble by not acquiring a striker, a risk that could ultimately cost him his job.

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video reviewing our battering of Crystal Palace by our BRAZILIAN EAGLE HUNTERS

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…