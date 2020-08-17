Opinion: Nelson and Nketiah need to go out on loan next season

Arsenal has just had a decent end to a poorly started campaign after we won the FA Cup.

We had to change managers, yet we finished the season outside the European places on the league table.

The appointment of Mikel Arteta late last year seems to be the turning point that we needed as the Spaniard spearheaded a fine return to form.

Next season will be his first full season both as a manager and as the manager of Arsenal and we have every reason to be excited about it.

Arteta has shown that he will trust the budding youngsters at the club right now, and that strategy seemed to have worked for him in the just-concluded season.

Willian is the only player that we have signed in this transfer window, so what Arteta intends to do remains slightly unclear.

One thing that I know, however, is that we cannot trust our teenage stars to get us higher up the league table next season.

I have enjoyed watching the likes of Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah play for us this year, but I think we should spend some money on more experienced players like Willian and send both youngsters out on loan again.

This is because they need to play more often, while we need to win more often, and youngsters can only win you so many games.

An article from Ime