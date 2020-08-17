Opinion: Nelson and Nketiah need to go out on loan next season

Arsenal has just had a decent end to a poorly started campaign after we won the FA Cup.
We had to change managers, yet we finished the season outside the European places on the league table.
The appointment of Mikel Arteta late last year seems to be the turning point that we needed as the Spaniard spearheaded a fine return to form.
Next season will be his first full season both as a manager and as the manager of Arsenal and we have every reason to be excited about it.
Arteta has shown that he will trust the budding youngsters at the club right now, and that strategy seemed to have worked for him in the just-concluded season.
Willian is the only player that we have signed in this transfer window, so what Arteta intends to do remains slightly unclear.
One thing that I know, however, is that we cannot trust our teenage stars to get us higher up the league table next season.
I have enjoyed watching the likes of Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah play for us this year, but I think we should spend some money on more experienced players like Willian and send both youngsters out on loan again.
This is because they need to play more often, while we need to win more often, and youngsters can only win you so many games.
An article from Ime
Hmm, unlikely Nketiah is going anywhere. Especially if Lacazette goes this summer. Arteta seems to like Auba on the LW, and to be honest, I was against it at first, but I think this is also where he has been at his best and I expect him to stay there, and for Mikel to rely more on Eddie. I dont think a striker is coming in even if we do get Laca, just to keep the books balanced. Eddie, Martinelli can both play upfront, and if push comes to shove Auba can obviously go back up top. Even a chance Balogun could finally get his shot if we dont end up selling him.
We talk a lot about giving our academy players a chance so I think it’s counterproductive to suggest sending Eddie out on loan when it’s clear Arteta is trying to give him more responsibility. I still think midfield and defense is where the rest of our transfer money should go. Personally, even without Laca, I am satisfied with attackers.
I believe our youngsters are the future and Arteta has already shown an ability to make players better on an individual basis as well as make the team better.
It is a bit harsh to suggest our youngsters have contributed significantly to the first team. Nketiah is fantastic and Arteta has shown to give him lots of game time and Saka is another youngster to have helped the team a lot.
At this point, I would say I trust Arteta in which players he wants to keep, to sell, or to send away on a loan spell. My personal preference would be to keep Nelson so he can benefit from the coaching of Arteta.
I think with the limited financial resources we have to excel bring young players into the first team sending them out on loan doesn’t make a lot of sense to me in cases where they are good enough to play for us (Nketiah, Nelson, Saka, etc)