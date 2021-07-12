Opinion: Next season is a defining one for Aubameyang

Arsenal struggled to get the best out of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last season, something that didn’t reflect well on him considering that he had been in solid goal-scoring form in the previous campaigns.
The less said about the fact he got a new big-money deal at the start of the campaign, the better.
His lack of goals is one reason Arsenal had to settle for a place outside the European spots in the Premier League last season.
He finished the last campaign with just 10 Premier League goals in 29 outings, but he scored 22 times in the same competition in the previous two seasons.
Next season is an important one for Arsenal as they bid to break back inside the top four.
Mikel Arteta knows he will have few excuses if Arsenal has another poor season, especially because they will be focused on just domestic games.
He will need Aubameyang to get back to goal-scoring form and spearhead the club’s attack.
At 32, the former Borussia Dortmund man is approaching the end of his time as a footballer, perhaps his goals are drying up.
Next season is a defining one for Auba, it could confirm his decline or shows us that last season was just a blip.
Even when Aubameyang came to Arsenal and was scoring a lot of goals it was clear that he was poor at a lot of things. How many times on this article have I not seen Aubameyang score goals in a match and people would say ”he needs to do more”. Of course its clear he’s not a complete striker and his strength is his positioning. Thats why has several performances where if you look past the goals he’s just above average. Last season I could tell he was low really low on confidence and the way Arsenal played as well as not creating a lot of chances affected his game. Physically I have not seen much of a decline. Aubameyang’s positioning is so good he could go to Man City and score 25goals. He’s the kind of striker the chances always fall to because of his movement. If he regains his confidence he will be back. His problem was not physical but mentality and the way Arsenal played.
What more do you need from a golden Boot
winner and contender? What more is needed from a striker who score a lot of goals?
He had a lot of prtoblems last season both with his mother’s illness and his own illness. Hopefully he can get past it all and produce and good season or two. Upgrades to the rest of the team will help too.