Opinion: Next season is a defining one for Aubameyang

Arsenal struggled to get the best out of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last season, something that didn’t reflect well on him considering that he had been in solid goal-scoring form in the previous campaigns.

The less said about the fact he got a new big-money deal at the start of the campaign, the better.

His lack of goals is one reason Arsenal had to settle for a place outside the European spots in the Premier League last season.

He finished the last campaign with just 10 Premier League goals in 29 outings, but he scored 22 times in the same competition in the previous two seasons.

Next season is an important one for Arsenal as they bid to break back inside the top four.

Mikel Arteta knows he will have few excuses if Arsenal has another poor season, especially because they will be focused on just domestic games.

He will need Aubameyang to get back to goal-scoring form and spearhead the club’s attack.

At 32, the former Borussia Dortmund man is approaching the end of his time as a footballer, perhaps his goals are drying up.

Next season is a defining one for Auba, it could confirm his decline or shows us that last season was just a blip.