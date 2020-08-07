Opinion: Next season will be more competitive, Arsenal has to bring in top quality to compete

The 2020/21 season will be one of the most competitive seasons when you look at the way teams are getting strengthened.

Manchester City is trying to get the Premier League back from Liverpool and they have strengthened their team with two players already.

Chelsea has signed at least two players themselves as they look to compete for the Premier League title next season.

Manchester United have been the heavy spenders over the past two transfer windows and they are still looking to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Mikel Arteta has made us one of the teams to beat yet again, however, if we fail to strengthen this summer, we will become vulnerable again and will end next season with nothing.

Teams that are serious about competing will always strengthen and that should be the case for us.

My expectations for next season will be determined by the businesses that we get done in this transfer window.

Arteta has proven to be shrewd with the players at his disposal at the moment, however, if he isn’t backed to sell some and also buy top players, I will not have much hope for next season because I know that teams will be better than us, so why expect better from us?

An article from Ime