Opinion: Next season will be more competitive, Arsenal has to bring in top quality to compete

The 2020/21 season will be one of the most competitive seasons when you look at the way teams are getting strengthened.
Manchester City is trying to get the Premier League back from Liverpool and they have strengthened their team with two players already.
Chelsea has signed at least two players themselves as they look to compete for the Premier League title next season.
Manchester United have been the heavy spenders over the past two transfer windows and they are still looking to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.
Mikel Arteta has made us one of the teams to beat yet again, however, if we fail to strengthen this summer, we will become vulnerable again and will end next season with nothing.
Teams that are serious about competing will always strengthen and that should be the case for us.
My expectations for next season will be determined by the businesses that we get done in this transfer window.
Arteta has proven to be shrewd with the players at his disposal at the moment, however, if he isn’t backed to sell some and also buy top players, I will not have much hope for next season because I know that teams will be better than us, so why expect better from us?
Players who’ll be sold/let go if suitable offers come in;
Holding
Sokratis
Mustafi
Kolasinac
Maitland-Niles
Ozil
Elneny
Mkhitaryan
Torreira
Guendouzi
Balogun
Lacazette
We should make enough money, plus huge salaries off the bill, it’s unlikely we can shift them all in one season.
Arteta rates Bellerin a lot, only a ridiculous bid would made Arsenal sell Bellerin. Plus like it or not, Bellerin is actually influential and one of the most respected in the dressing room
I can only see about five of them moving on, Eddie. AMN, Mkhitaryan, Lacaztte, Torreirra and Elneny. The rest will stay I feel. If they do go, It will be for pennies. I can’t see Ozil going anywhere though. No one will pay his wage demands!
Even if it’s for a penny as long as we move on Elneny, Mhki and co..I’ll be glad. Yeah you’re right about Ozil though, it’s sad. Wish we could sell him off.
Mustafi can fetch a good sum also
I just hope Man utd don’t become a top team again. Them winning is more painful to me than us losing.
Who exactly is MA likely to get?
The top teams are already signing up players. We are rumoured to be. Willian would be okay but he’s not blowing my skirt up as far as quality is concerned! If he was that good, Chelsea would not be letting him go!
I understand Auba has assurances (promises) that the club will be recruiting but lets just wait and see. Ozil was told the same thing and ended up surrounded by mediocrity! I’m not defending Ozil. But, he needed quality to support his style of play.
Beleive it when you see it Gooners!!
The trouble is that many of the players listed by Eddie are unlikely to attract much interest in normal conditions, but in a Global economic crisis they become unsellable.I sincerely hope we do not sell AMN who Arteta has openly acknowledged possesses all the attributes to make a great player.
I think we’ll find clubs interested in buying them, the problem arrives when it’s about their wage.
A lot of them will refuse to leave to take a paycut. We can find am English or German team to take Kolasinac,but will he be interested in taking a paycut?
Same goes for Sokratis, even if it’s for pennies, we can still get something out… The only reason we won’t be able to move them on is because they’ll command huge wages and other clubs will back out
Of the players youve listed Eddie I
can only envision Laca, Guendouzi
AMN and Torreria garnering interest
from clubs with the finacial
wherewithal to be serious buyers in
this window or be partners
in some player for player(and cash)
swap deal. With that said I cant
fathom any European club
spending £40M on Guendouzi, or
£50M on Laca. Using both players
as bargaining chips in potential
swap deals is far more likely
The following IMHO are not sellable
Socratis
El Neny
Ozil
Kola
Mustafi (out injured and should be
given an extension IMPO)
Holding (Even if Arsenal buy Gabriel
or sign Malang Sarr on a free the
Englishmen along with Luiz and SP
will be the only fit and experienced
CB’s on the roster when the season
starts in Sep)
Never been the biggest HB fan but
I’m willing to give him another
year under MA.
The truth is they’re all sellable, even though it’s cheap.
There are teams who wants Mesut Ozil, back at Turkey and in the MLS. The stumbling block his is wage, same with Kolasinac.
Getting offers isnt the problem for us, we’ll definitely get offers, albeit they’ll be cheap. The question is will these guys leave for clubs that will pay lower wages??
I’m deeply depressed by the rumours. We look to be starting next season with mediocre squad players and Chelsea has-beens in most positions. If Bellerin goes then who’s our first choice RB? An upgrade on him? Where? Only injury prone Soares. On it goes through the whole team.
It’s looking increasingly likely that we want to do both Willian AND Coutinho. Curious to see what our starting eleven will look like next season…