Opinion: No European football for Arsenal means more mediocre signings

Arsenal has reached a point that most of us would never have imagined, a campaign without European football next season.

The Gunners have blown hot and cold for much of this season and they will now have to go back to the drawing board at the end of this campaign.

Like most Arsenal fans, I was very optimistic that we would win the Europa League after the semi-final first leg.

I never doubted that we would beat Villarreal by a lone goal at home because on our good days, that is easy to achieve.

I was also confident that we would beat Manchester United in the final because Mikel Arteta has a fine record against them.

Well, all this changed when we couldn’t score just one goal at the Emirates and crashed out of the Europa League.

Stan Kroenke has already promised to invest in the team when the transfer window reopens.

If we had secured Champions League football, then it would have been easier to sign the best players.

That is tricky now and I think we need to prepare for even more mediocre additions to our squad.

This is because top players will usually move to Champions League teams or at least, to a team with good prospects of qualifying for Europe’s elite competition.

The only reason any top player will join us is if Kroenke agrees to throw a lot of money at them and we all know the possibility of that happening is almost non-existent.