Opinion: No need to panic despite poor results and we need to trust the process

Mikel Arteta recently claimed that we are still a long way from where we should be as a club and the Spaniard is right.

It is exciting when a new manager comes in and turns your team into winners instantly.

I relished winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield, but I always knew that we had overachieved at the end of last season.

Winning those trophies confirms that Arteta is the right manager for us, but there is no shortcut to fixing teams.

When Jurgen Klopp became Liverpool’s manager, they reached the final of the Europa League and the Carabao Cup in his first season.

They lost both finals, yet that was a sign of good things to come. It took them four years before they won a trophy under the German, but today they are one of the strongest teams in Europe.

Arsenal is currently going through a rough patch. It is harder to accept it when you consider how we ended last season and the business that we did in the summer.

As fans, we need not panic. I know that our expectations had been raised by our fine start under Arteta, but we need to see our current poor run of form as part of a process that will make our team better.

An article from Ime