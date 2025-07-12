Opinion: Noni Madueke Is A Weird Hill For Gooners To Die On?

Arsène Wenger warned in his final year as manager that some Gooners were in danger of jeopardising the proud values that the club stands for, standards he helped maintain.

I have thought about that when listening to some fans’ reaction regarding Noni Madueke being close to becoming a Gunner.

The irony being that, out of all the players to move from Stamford Bridge to the Emirates, apparently buying a 23-year-old is the hill a section of our fanbase want to die on?

Cech, Luiz, Jorginho and Sterling were all past their best, yet there seemed to be understanding as to why we recruited them.

So it seems backwards that, once we bring in someone who has not even hit his peak years from Chelsea, some supporters want to take a stand. I know some of my peers are more offended by the idea of Madueke moving to North London than Arrizabalaga!

Which one do you think will play more?

Fan Reactions Have Been Harsh

If you had never watched the Premier League before and were basing your opinion purely on some of our fans’ reactions, you would think Madueke is really bad at football.

It is so harsh, especially because I think the Englishman is simply guilty of circumstances out of his control.

There is a fear that, if this deal gets confirmed, it ends the interest in Rodrygo.

Possibly Eze as well?

Could it even indicate Ethan Nwaneri is considering not extending his contract?

If any of those situations come to fruition, that is not Madueke’s fault.

Real Madrid and Crystal Palace will demand a big figure for the attackers we have on our shortlist.

Haggling over every last penny will not work in these negotiations.

Andrea Berta needs to accept both deals are expensive or move on.

Meanwhile, if an 18-year-old expects any guarantees, then he is telling you he does not have the mentality to get us to the level we are apparently aiming for.

Arsenal legend Sol Campbell even called for Arsenal to explain the transfer after fans created the petition.

Squad Depth Still Matters

It is funny how the teenager only has to have an okay game to be labelled great, yet it feels like a player with better stats than him is being written off before he has kicked a ball.

Which one was dropped in the run-in?

I am surprised that some of my peers did not learn from January. I thought that would have taught everyone that we need a squad player who can play in various positions and do a job.

The last time the Gunners won a title, players like Parlour and Edu were crucial, professionals who did not start every week but whom you could trust when needed to do a job.

No team has two world-class players competing for every position.

To find an alternative for Saka, you need to find the balance between someone good enough to cover in his absence but not too good that he will be upset being rotated.

I read that 4,000 people so far have signed a petition to try and get Arsenal to change their minds on this transfer.

If I believed this kind of action would make any difference to how our club is run, there are so many more pressing issues I can think of…

Increase in membership prices

The ballot system

No striker in January

The net spend in the last few windows

The amount of contracts ripped up

Players loaned out to get them off the wage bill

Our recruitment strategy

Noni Madueke would not be on that list!!!!

Your thoughts are much appreciated in the comments, but let’s be reasonable on this..

Dan Smith

