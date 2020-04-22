There has been a lot of noise made about Arsenal potentially entering their toughest summer in a long time.

Some even claim that it could be their most important summer since the inception of the Premier League.

What is even more talked about is the fact that Arsenal could lose their most senior players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil.

It seems like it would be the end of the world if Aubameyang, for example, was to leave the Emirates at the end of this campaign, however, I see it in a different light and in my opinion, it can be a major positive if we sell all three of them.

Let us not forget that no player would give their best when they don’t want to play for a team.

These players have made it look like we have to beg for them to give a good performance even though they earn a lot of money from playing for our club.

I don’t subscribe to the idea that if we lose players who are happier to leave us, we would be worse off.

I think selling players that want to leave and replacing them with players who would die for the shirt is the ultimate show of wisdom.

I love Aubameyang and Lacazette and I would want them to stay, however, if they would happily leave us for another team, then we should let them go.

We can replace them with other players who are not just talented, but also hungry for success with our team.

So, in conclusion, selling the likes of Aubameyang, Lacazette and Ozil could be a positive for Arsenal, no point keeping players that no longer want to play for the shirt.

An article by Ime