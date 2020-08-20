Opinion – Now is the best time for Arsenal to sell one of their biggest assets

Alexandre Lacazette has entered the final two years of his current deal at Arsenal and the Frenchman seems to have a decision to make.

The former Lyon man has been an important part of the Arsenal first team since he joined the Gunners and he has remained relevant even in Mikel Arteta’s team.

He, however, had to start sharing the striker role with Eddie Nketiah this year after Arteta decided that the Englishman can remain at the club instead of heading back out on loan.

Lacazette has been a subject of interest to some teams for a while now, but I suspect that Arteta will prefer to keep him as a core of his rebuild, which might not be a smart move in my opinion.

Arsenal has a wealth of talent in their attacking areas and if I were in charge, I would sell Lacazette now so that we can make some good money from his sale.

Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli represent the future for Arsenal and both players are ready to take over the mantle if the Gunners sell Lacazette.

The money we can make from his sale would be more than enough for us to sign our other summer targets like Thomas Partey, whom we need to strengthen our midfield.

An article from Ime