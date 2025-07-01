Opinion: Now July Is Here, No More Excuses Arsenal

While I do not believe there is a £300 million war chest and doubt our owners have the ambition to go the extra mile to take that next step this summer, I will defend the club from any mockery from rival supporters and even our own fanbase.
In January, Mikel Arteta said his attack was short and needed help, yet zero business was done. The assumption was Arsenal were waiting for long-term targets to become available and would therefore be very busy this window. Yet as I write this, the Gunners are only one of three Premier League sides not to have officially announced any incomings.
Signings may already be done behind the scenes
The key word is “official”. While we should be frustrated after months of negotiating, if we truly are haggling over the price for Benjamin Šeško and Viktor Gyökeres, the idea that there are issues with our recruitment policy is very much exaggerated. Those in the media and some Gooners have known for a while that there was a high chance several clubs would not confirm any transactions until we reached the month of July. It makes for sexier headlines to spread doubt that any signings will be made at the Emirates.
If there were ever any pressure to do so, or if the club felt obliged, they could have uploaded images of Zubimendi and Kepa holding up their shirts on the website weeks ago.
The football financial year runs from July 1 to June 30, meaning this week marks the start of a new financial year. FFP rules vary in each country, but in England over a three-year period you cannot be losing more than £105 million (£90 million of that must be covered by owner investment, so the actual club can only be losing £15 million).
Delays benefit Arsenal and their partners financially
The 2025/26 season is the final one before the new three-year cycle starts again. If there is ever a period when you might see some of our peers being cautious about spending or even choosing to cash in on an asset, it might be in the next few months.
Arsenal are not close to breaching these rules and have not made any deals official in June out of a favour to their peers. While it keeps a friendly working relationship, our pre-season tour does not start for just under four weeks, so there would be zero reason to issue ultimatums unless you are being awkward.
Take Zubimendi, for example. Speculation suggested back in the New Year that this deal was agreed. Many reports claimed the midfielder was in London over a week ago finalising contract details. The Spaniard has a release clause, so contractually he could have been registered as a Gunner weeks ago and Real Sociedad could not have stopped it.
Yet the Spaniard asked Arsenal if they could wait until July, as for their spreadsheet it helps them if the transaction is in a fresh financial year. Andrea Berta could have said no, but given our entire squad is on holiday (outside of Nwaneri), the beginning of June or July really makes zero impact in North London.
If, when the team flies to Asia, we are still being indecisive, that is when complaints will be valid. Our Director asked for a favour in return which helps him balance the books for the future.
La Liga’s policy is that when triggering a buyout clause, the whole sum must immediately be paid to the league, who authorise the paperwork. As a compromise, Arsenal will pay slightly more than the release clause but in return receive a generous repayment plan for the 26-year-old. All parties benefit. Sociedad will get slightly more than expected but will have to wait longer, which helps Arsenal balance their books.
Do not be surprised if the Gunners already have it scheduled for a parade of new faces to be revealed. They will have a date circled in their calendar.
While they should not be peer pressured into doing anything until it works for their own routine, now that we are in July there really should be no more hold-ups. There certainly cannot be any more excuses.
No more hesitation. Time to get serious.
Dan Smith
Very informative article 👏🏾👏🏾
Sesko has been following Arsenal’s IG, so he’d likely become our new CF
Ornstein just said Eze is one of Arsenal’s main options for a non-striker/ non-winger position and Kroenke is willing to pay lower than his release clause, so he’d likely come to bench Odegaard
I believe a physically-dominant CF and a very-tricky inverted RW will be the key to win EPL or UCL next season
“…and a very tricky inverted RW…”.
I agree with you there. That’s why I’m excited about reports claiming Arsenal have made and offer to Noni Madueke and are discussing with Chelsea for a deal.
Now, nobody should tell me anything about “Chelsea rejects” because this one is not. He is the closest thing to a Saka clone, and would give our Star Boy a run for his money at that right wing.
I hope so, but Madueke is losing the internal competition for the RW position at Chelsea against Neto and Estevao Willian
If Berta can find a hidden gem for that position as Edu did with Martinelli, I’d prefer Arsenal to gamble on that unknown winger
To be honest, I’m scared of Chelsea for next season. They’re about adding Joao Pedro from Brighton. They seem to be quite functional ever since Maresca came in (which is more than I expected) and I can hardly look past them as a serious top 4 or even top 3 competitor . Next season’s top 4 could very well be Arsenal, Liverpool, City and Chelsea
I’m also worried, because Maresca has many excellent attackers at his disposal
Their only weakness is the non-existence of a towering CF like Giroud, who saved them many times from the bench
I must admit I don’t know where this “£300m” figure came from originally that the article refers to. It makes little sense given Arsenal have recorded losses for the past six seasons to 2023-24. Even in 2023-24 (the last figures available) when they had record revenue, they still made a loss.
I think it can only mean that it is the amount some people believe KSE is prepared to loan Arsenal this summer for transfers. If so, then it had better be spent very wisely as Arsenal’s overall debt currently stands (2023-24 figures) at over £500m.
Once the new signings are announced Dan, no more articles stating that Mr Kronkie is not supporting the manager then?
Ken, there is zero substance to say Kronke is not supporting the manager. Only 100% proof he is.
January ?
Well I’m almost open to him proving me wrong
He won’t
He will do do just enough
I never said he won’t spend
I said he won’t go that extra mile , hence saying there won’t be a 300 million war chest
He answered that in January
It’s funny that they couldn’t have proven me more correct yet you make out im wrong
How do you know it was Stan not spending in Jan and not just Arteta just talking for the sake of talking .
We all know he has t signed a single striker since becoming boss why would he change that in Jan .
Just because he said we needed reinforcements does t mean he actually wanted to act on that .
Hes been backed heavily since he came in I cannot see why they wouldn’t have backed him in January if he said he wanted a player .
Why would he say that though ?
Wouldn’t he just stay quiet ?
You cannot see why ?
Because In January they knew it was unlikely we would fall out of the top 5 so had their revenue for the season in the bag knowing fans would defend them
Whatever your theory
It’s their club
They could turn around right now and say this is not acceptable, we want to be Champions , what do you need ?
Do you think Man City owners or when Roman Ambramovih was at Chelsea , they never said ……. ‘ I demand to win title ‘
Look at City business compared to us since January
“Why would he say that though ?“
To appease the fans
Wenger did it yearly
The owners are obviously content with a CL place. The fear is that Arteta is aware of this (and I hope not) so he’s just doing what is needed to preserve our competitiveness at the top of the table instead of taking risks at glory. Hence the safe signings to plug holes and signings for he future, not bothering so much about the now.
Errors usually proceed from the top. So the Kroenkes should receive the first blame as they’re obviously not making serious title demands of this manager like an Abramovich would
I think the Kroenke’s spent to take us back into the CL. Now we’re there, they seem content. I won’t be surprised if Chelsea won the EPL again before us. We need players to take us to the CL winning level by giving us a significant lift.
The team has had since February to build a transfer plan and do things like viability analysis and put backups in place if first choice targets aren’t available.
There is no excuse for poor planning, well there will be I’m sure but nothing of substance.
If we decide to go 4 Sesko instead of Gyokeres then Arteta has to make sure he gets it right otherwise there will be serious consequences.
Which consequences, I’m curious to hear about them? Runners up in the league and semifinal in the CL aren’t bad, we have only reached the semifinal two times before. Do you prefer an EFL cup trophy?
Amazing isn’t it Didrik. There’s at least 90 league clubs that would willingly swap paces with Arsenal. And that’s just in England.
Meanwhile we have signed another Chelsea reject.