Opinion: Now July Is Here, No More Excuses Arsenal

While I do not believe there is a £300 million war chest and doubt our owners have the ambition to go the extra mile to take that next step this summer, I will defend the club from any mockery from rival supporters and even our own fanbase.

In January, Mikel Arteta said his attack was short and needed help, yet zero business was done. The assumption was Arsenal were waiting for long-term targets to become available and would therefore be very busy this window. Yet as I write this, the Gunners are only one of three Premier League sides not to have officially announced any incomings.

Signings may already be done behind the scenes

The key word is “official”. While we should be frustrated after months of negotiating, if we truly are haggling over the price for Benjamin Šeško and Viktor Gyökeres, the idea that there are issues with our recruitment policy is very much exaggerated. Those in the media and some Gooners have known for a while that there was a high chance several clubs would not confirm any transactions until we reached the month of July. It makes for sexier headlines to spread doubt that any signings will be made at the Emirates.

If there were ever any pressure to do so, or if the club felt obliged, they could have uploaded images of Zubimendi and Kepa holding up their shirts on the website weeks ago.

The football financial year runs from July 1 to June 30, meaning this week marks the start of a new financial year. FFP rules vary in each country, but in England over a three-year period you cannot be losing more than £105 million (£90 million of that must be covered by owner investment, so the actual club can only be losing £15 million).

Delays benefit Arsenal and their partners financially

The 2025/26 season is the final one before the new three-year cycle starts again. If there is ever a period when you might see some of our peers being cautious about spending or even choosing to cash in on an asset, it might be in the next few months.

Arsenal are not close to breaching these rules and have not made any deals official in June out of a favour to their peers. While it keeps a friendly working relationship, our pre-season tour does not start for just under four weeks, so there would be zero reason to issue ultimatums unless you are being awkward.

Take Zubimendi, for example. Speculation suggested back in the New Year that this deal was agreed. Many reports claimed the midfielder was in London over a week ago finalising contract details. The Spaniard has a release clause, so contractually he could have been registered as a Gunner weeks ago and Real Sociedad could not have stopped it.

Yet the Spaniard asked Arsenal if they could wait until July, as for their spreadsheet it helps them if the transaction is in a fresh financial year. Andrea Berta could have said no, but given our entire squad is on holiday (outside of Nwaneri), the beginning of June or July really makes zero impact in North London.

If, when the team flies to Asia, we are still being indecisive, that is when complaints will be valid. Our Director asked for a favour in return which helps him balance the books for the future.

La Liga’s policy is that when triggering a buyout clause, the whole sum must immediately be paid to the league, who authorise the paperwork. As a compromise, Arsenal will pay slightly more than the release clause but in return receive a generous repayment plan for the 26-year-old. All parties benefit. Sociedad will get slightly more than expected but will have to wait longer, which helps Arsenal balance their books.

Do not be surprised if the Gunners already have it scheduled for a parade of new faces to be revealed. They will have a date circled in their calendar.

While they should not be peer pressured into doing anything until it works for their own routine, now that we are in July there really should be no more hold-ups. There certainly cannot be any more excuses.

No more hesitation. Time to get serious.

Dan Smith

