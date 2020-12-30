Opinion: Now that’s the Arsenal we want to see, but we need to beat West Brom next

Arsenal has just earned yet another win in the Premier League as they bounce back from their poor run of form.

The Gunners had to win their game against Chelsea the last time out, and they did.

After that game, I said it didn’t make sense if they didn’t win the game against Brighton, I guess the players knew that too.

They fought very hard to get the win against the Seagulls, and it is one win that will stay with them for some time. It should also be a morale booster ahead of their future matches.

The performance against the Seagulls is exactly what we needed and it validates the fact that we are back to form.

It was a tricky game, especially because they had beaten us twice in our last two head-to-head league matchups.

Now that we have conquered that game, we need to win our next match again.

We will be playing a West Brom side that Leeds United just beat 5-0 at the Hawthorns and it is a game that we simply cannot afford to drop points in.

Anything other than a win against them will send the wrong message to our players, and they could easily struggle to pick themselves up once again.

An article from Ime

