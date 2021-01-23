Opinion: Odegaard signing could have a negative impact on Smith Rowe

When Emile Smith Rowe broke into the Arsenal first-team late last year, I thought we had finally found the midfielder that we needed.
To me, he might be young, but the Englishman is ready to take his chances in the team and that is what’s important.
In his 5 league appearances this season, he has provided 3 assists and those numbers will go up as he continues to shine for the Gunners.
He isn’t the finished article yet, but with every game that he plays, he has shown great improvement.
Unless he gets injured, I don’t see why Smith Rowe shouldn’t start games for us on a regular basis, but now he may have competition in Martin Odegaard.
The Norwegian is reportedly set to join Arsenal on loan for the next six months. The only reason why he is making the move to London is that he wants to see more game time.
This puts Smith Rowe’s development in jeopardy because both of them play in the same position and Mikel Arteta will be forced to alternate between them now.
I don’t doubt that he can find a way to play both midfielders, but Arsenal already has the likes of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka, and it is sensible to think that only one of them will start matches.
I am excited to see Odegaard play for my team, but I’m also worried about the impact his move will have on Smith Rowe.
Had we bought him, maybe.
But just a loan? Dont think so.
Perhaps he will just play in the FA Cup…..oh, hang on a minute.
MARTIN, ARE YOU REALLY AS NAIVE AS THIS ARTICLE PAINTS YOU? By your reasoning, no team would ever have cover for any position at all. And squads, as against merely eleven players, are there for a good reason. CAN YOU GUESS WHAT THAT MIGHT BE!!!
First time I saw ESR play competitively was in Europa League this season as a nominal winger in a 4-3-3 and he was just the same – his workrate, intelligence and skill shines through. Odegaard has also played plenty of games on the wing, I understand, so I see no reason both cannot play in the same side – just gives us more options and (hopefully) means we can rest players without utterly destroying the team. Not sure if Odegaard is the right man or not, but this is a necessary signing
If Odegaard plays on the right wing, it would force Saka to play second fiddle to Tierney. Should’ve gotten a new LB or a towering target man first, before getting another CAM
Maybe he’ll opt for Sociedad after today 😄
Bullshit.. smith ain’t gonna stop playing cuz of Odegaard. I believe playing both would make more sense don’t you think?
With the Europa League starting up again soon we’ll need cover for Smith Rowe who I think at the moment is the only key player in the squad that we have no cover for so it makes good sense to me.
It depends on Ødegaard’s (and by default Madrid) expectations on how much match time he expects to get, and is it actually not possible to play them together?
One is fine, two is better, we’re richer having the two of them: there are lots of matches still to be played, both in the league and in Europe, it offers us guarantee against loss of form, injury and burnout given how young they both are, the key is for the Coach to find a way to build a solid friendship between the two so they compliment each other positively. Well done Mikel and Edu.
Bollocks! Competition is supposed to bring the best out of players. Besides the lad is here only on loan. Given how previous January loans have gone, I would not hold my breath.
It’s important that we have able cover for each position. ESR can’t play every game. And you all saw today what happens when our midfield is Willian…
Welcome to Arsenal Odegard!
May we never have to see Willian ever again!
ESR is talented and flexible enough to play in the same team as Odegaard. There should be enough games were we can play two attacking midfielders, and enough games for ERS to have the right amount of rest without impacting his development, motivation and it would also keep him grounded.
Nonsense. Just play both of them the rest of our midfielders are not even close to average.
Odegaard has not been brought in to play on the right wing but to provide creativity in the number ten role.While he is technically very skilled, with a wand of a left foot, he is not particularly quick and in my opinion he will find it difficult to come to terms with the physical demands of the EPL.I am not in favour of loan signings generally ,and more so when Arsenal will not have an option to buy clause in place.I sincerely hope ESR continues to get regular game time if he continues to play well , because I cannot see how Arteta can use both in the same team without weakening our defensive capabilities.It will be interesting to see how Arteta manages the situation as he looks for ways of improving the team with next season in mind.The need for a left footed LB to support Tierney is even more evident after today’s loss, as is the need for pace and energy to support Partey in midfield.
After today, I think we need all the help we can get.
Exactly
My thoughts exactly… As good as ESR is he hasn’t yet incorporated defense spliting passes into his game, he works well off the ball but requires Lacazette or Saka for those one touch pass and run style to get past the opponents… Take either or both out and ESR would be very ineffective attackwise.
But Odegaard can do that, very good left foot for short and long range passes, good technical and dribbling skills, no 1 at Real Sociedad last season for Chances creation and Passes into the box… We definitely need someone like that…
How can it be negative to have another quality young player? ESR is great but we can’t depend on one player. If he adds to our quality it will help ESR not hinder him. If we keep playing Xhaka and Elneny, ESR won’t develop anyway.
He will be signed for six months not 6years. Besides how do you expect Emile to play every match. Look at today, he was rested boom we lost. We need quality players ASAP and Odegard we do us a whole lot of good Emile will be rotated with him.
ESR cannot play every match, he will experience burn out,odegaard is highly needed,in fact William and Pepe have just proof to everyone that they are below par instead of ESR to be affected by Martin’s arrival, it’s both William and pepe that actually be affected