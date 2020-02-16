Opinion – Of course Arsenal should bring Ramsey back

I will gladly accept Aaron Ramsey if I was Arsenal’s coach. by Lagos Gooner

In recent times, we have been reading about the likelihood of Ramsey coming back to Arsenal, probably next summer. A lot of opinions have been divided by this stories; some feel he is not needed back at Arsenal, others feel he should be allowed back because he still the quality to play at the highest level for Arsenal. Personally, I strongly feel we need a player like Ramsey in the midfield.

The Welsh midfielder, who made his Arsenal debut in 2008 in a game against Cardiff city, appeared 262 times for Arsenal, scoring 40 goals in the process. He won 151 times at Arsenal! This to me is more than enough reason to convince people that if he comes to Arsenal, he will do more. But then you don’t look convinced, do you?

Aaron Ramsey was forced out of Arsenal in my opinion. His only offence was to ask to be paid the same wages Ozil earns. He had a right to ask for this, seeing how more impactful he has been at Arsenal in recent times. He was right, as a player with ambition, to question the club’s financial partiality at that time. Why Ozil would earn much more than Ramsey who was making more impact, surprised me then. Just because he asked for a very improved package, he was allowed to leave the club on a free at the end of last season. This was bad football business on the part of the club…but then, that is in the past, time to move ahead.

Aaron Ramsey is the type of player we need at this time; he has the energy to play the box to box midfielder we so much need at this moment, he has an eye for goal, he is very adventurous and he works tirelessly for the team. Ramsey may not be playing fantastically in Juventus as some are bound to point out, but then he has played in the Premiership and knows what it takes to play the premiership way. Bring him back to Arsenal and you will be surprised how he would play like he never really left.

With Ozil’s 75% chance of leaving Arsenal this summer, bringing Ramsey back to Arsenal will only add more steel to the midfield, and probably allow Arsenal focus more on building the defence. Because with Ramsey, we have enough midfield options to last us for a while. You may ask why don’t we buy another midfielder instead. Well, buying another midfielder is not a bad idea but I am of the school of thoughts that the devil you know, is better than the angel you are yet to know. We are Arsenal and we are proud.

Sylvester Kwentua