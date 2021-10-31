Opinion: On what conditions will you give Aubameyang a new deal?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has looked resurgent in this campaign and it is easy to forget how poor he was last season.

He had signed a new big-money deal at the start of that campaign, but couldn’t repay the faith shown in him.

He has looked like a man making up for lost time this season and it is not just his goals that he has added to his game.

The striker has also displayed some impressive leadership skills on and off the field for the Gunners.

He is now a delight to watch play, but that could be short-lived and he might not spend much more time at the club.

This is because his current deal expires at the end of next season.

It is understandable that no one is talking about it because we could be in a good position and allow him to walk for free in 2023.

However, what if he hits top form in the last season of his current deal at the club?

Would that justify giving him a new contract even though he would be 34 at the time?

Some players play beyond the expected age like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo have done so far.

Auba could remain lethal in front of the goal at the end of his Arsenal deal and give the club a dilemma. Would you choose to keep him at the Emirates if that happens?