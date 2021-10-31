Opinion: On what conditions will you give Aubameyang a new deal?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has looked resurgent in this campaign and it is easy to forget how poor he was last season.
He had signed a new big-money deal at the start of that campaign, but couldn’t repay the faith shown in him.
He has looked like a man making up for lost time this season and it is not just his goals that he has added to his game.
The striker has also displayed some impressive leadership skills on and off the field for the Gunners.
He is now a delight to watch play, but that could be short-lived and he might not spend much more time at the club.
This is because his current deal expires at the end of next season.
It is understandable that no one is talking about it because we could be in a good position and allow him to walk for free in 2023.
However, what if he hits top form in the last season of his current deal at the club?
Would that justify giving him a new contract even though he would be 34 at the time?
Some players play beyond the expected age like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo have done so far.
Auba could remain lethal in front of the goal at the end of his Arsenal deal and give the club a dilemma. Would you choose to keep him at the Emirates if that happens?
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
In this day and age I think strikers should be given lower base deals and high bonus deals.
If you clear 20 goals in the prem we give you a extra however much but your base is like 100k or 150k a week.
All this big money without having to work for it is our downfall. Look at willian he should have only been paid for goals and assists. Not just collecting a huge salary
I would suspect, due to the inherent financial complexities of any potential transfer or reupping, he will likely leave on a free at the end of his term, much like Laca…as we know, he certainly isn’t a perfect match for our current manager’s tactical philosophy, so unless something drastically changes in the meantime, it would hardly make sense to have him remain in the fold…of course, as an ardent fan of Auba’s, throughout his career, it makes it infinitely more difficult to cut ties, but it would likely be the prudent decision…the perfect scenario would see us sell him for a tidy sum in the summer or in the subsequent winter window, then use those and other monies to secure a suitable and much younger replacement…that said, I doubt this will ever come to fruition in such a simple and believable fashion
Simple, go back to Wenger’s original policy of only offering one year extensions to players over 30 if they are still performing. If it was good enough for Bergkamp then its good enough for Auba.
I like Auba don’t get me wrong but to honest he’s not in the league of CR7 and Zlatan Ibrahimovich.
Let’s let him run down his contract coz ain’t no team that’s gonna buy him at that age on that salary.
My worry is what plans are we making to eventually replace our superstar? Lacazette is leaving and even if he decides to stay he’ll be 31 next year which doesn’t solve our aging strikers problem.
Nketiah ain’t good enough to be no.1 or no.2 for that matter plus seems to be leaving unless he pulls a Balogun and signs a new contract, after which we will probably loan him out to increase market value and eventually sell.
Balogun needs competitive loan spells like we did with Nketiah and are doing with Saliba (in my books Guedounzi is no longer an Arsenal player).
Martinelli is a potential left-sided goal scoring winger so let’s cut this he’s a striker talk. He’s more a Raheem Sterling if you get my thinking.
So in a nutshell, we need 2 young strikers capable of starting games to replace Auba and Lacca. We need to revamp our attack like we did our defence.
We have seen the best of him. He can’t be our main pivot in front line, nor can he be a major goal threat in set-pieces like Giroud
Even the more productive and legendary Aguero was released by Man City. We’d better gamble on a new CF
On no conditions….he’s already signed on too long currently.
Too many think its disloyal to say a great player should move on.
A delight to watch!!!! In a parallel universe … the fact of the matter is his work rate is low his goal threat has diminished and his fake pressing … running at players until He has to actually pressure them… is annoying .. of all the regulars he is the one that has deteriorated over the last 18 months .. his finishing has become more wayward and given that he and lacazette don’t combine together I would try to extend latter sell aube and bring in a replacement in winter window