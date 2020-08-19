What had been expected to be a very quiet summer transfer window for Arsenal is becoming busier by the day.

The Gunners have secured the signing of Willian on a free transfer and they are also set to land Gabriel from Lille as well.

Another piece of good news that is in the pipeline is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signing an extension to his current expiring deal.

The Gunners will not want to lose their captain for anything and I have a feeling that they are making these signings to impress the former Borussia Dortmund man.

As an Arsenal fan, I am also very happy that we are making these signings but strengthening our defence and attack isn’t enough and I hope that after completing these moves, we can turn our attention to our midfield.

The Arsenal midfield needs to be strengthened and it has become even more important to do that now that we have lost Dani Ceballos as he returns to Real Madrid.

The likes of Granit Xhaka and Joe Willock are worthy members of the team with the latter only a youngster that should get better.

However, Mesut Ozil and Lucas Torreira don’t inspire confidence and they show just why it remains important for us to get new midfielders.

If we don’t strengthen our midfield, we will still struggle despite adding new defenders and attackers.

An article from Ime