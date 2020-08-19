What had been expected to be a very quiet summer transfer window for Arsenal is becoming busier by the day.
The Gunners have secured the signing of Willian on a free transfer and they are also set to land Gabriel from Lille as well.
Another piece of good news that is in the pipeline is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signing an extension to his current expiring deal.
The Gunners will not want to lose their captain for anything and I have a feeling that they are making these signings to impress the former Borussia Dortmund man.
As an Arsenal fan, I am also very happy that we are making these signings but strengthening our defence and attack isn’t enough and I hope that after completing these moves, we can turn our attention to our midfield.
The Arsenal midfield needs to be strengthened and it has become even more important to do that now that we have lost Dani Ceballos as he returns to Real Madrid.
The likes of Granit Xhaka and Joe Willock are worthy members of the team with the latter only a youngster that should get better.
However, Mesut Ozil and Lucas Torreira don’t inspire confidence and they show just why it remains important for us to get new midfielders.
If we don’t strengthen our midfield, we will still struggle despite adding new defenders and attackers.
An article from Ime
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
So you actually think Xhaka is a soli midfielder and Ozil is not…. & %*@)# me.
Not the biggest Xhaka fan but at
least the guy possessed the
character and fortitude to dig his
Arsenal career out of a half buried
grave. He along with Mustafi have
played there best futbol for the
badge under the watchful eye of
MA and have become personal
favorites of the Spaniard.
Ozil, well Im not sure how any
Arsenal fan with even half a
futboling brain can still rate the
mercurial German as a futboler.
Dont you have to actually feature
for and contribute to the club to
be considered for that?
Not sure how any Arsenal fan with even half a “futbolinng brain” can still rate the mercurial German as a futbaler?
I hope you actually know what you are implying here?
Anyway, it seems we are not talking about the same sport – FOOTBALL.
That’s the fact you said it all
Aouar is just so good
Well L’Equipe just tweeted a dew minutes ago that Gabriel is close to joining Arsenal on a five years deal. I guess there’s nothing to be worried about anymore
I ve just watched gnabry talking with Adelaide after the semifinal match..what an error to Let them go
What a joke and some people say it with a straight face. Putting Granit Xhaka and Joe Willock above Ozil is laughable. Like it or not Ozil is your most gifted player on the team and a good coach will find a role for him regardless of his short comings. Also no mention of Guendouzi why? Oh I see he upset his majesty the coach like mature professional players are perfect. Artera needs to grow up and learn how to deal with different people under different circumstances otherwise he will run out of players before the year is over. So you get rid of Guendouzi a talented player with potential and pay more for a player you don’t know. Bad business all around and if Kronkie agrees to it he deserves to go belly up. Artera is a manager and he needs to manage not make players vanish every time there have a disagreement.
He was once a top class player, but I doubt I can call him a player any longer
Partey and Aouar would make AFC
LEGITIMATE EPL title contenders
and serious players for the top 4
come seasons end.
Unfortunately the young
Frenchmen will probably be off
to Manchester later this summer
and Arsenal will hopefully end
with Partey and either Ceballos,
or Dominik Szoboszlai.