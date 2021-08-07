Opinion (or fact?) Arsenal not buying Maddison and are keeping Joe Willock?

These Arsenal rumours every five minutes saying that Mikel Arteta is going to pay up to 70million GBP to get James Maddison from Leicester are starting to bore me rigid.
There is no proof to me that Arsenal would have the cash to pay for him even if Arteta wanted him that badly, and we are still in the position that we have to sell a lot of our bloated squad just to get the money back that we have already paid for Ben White, Lokonga and Tavares.
The price being quoted for Maddison is madness anyway, considering we are being told that we can only get 22-25 million for the sale of Joe Willock.
Considering that Willock scored 8 goals in 15 appearances for Newcastle, including in 7 games on the trot, why on Earth are we willing (reportedly) to pay 70 million for a player that only scored 8 goals in a full season at a much more successful club surrounded by more talented players?
So, the latest reports say that Leicester haven’t even received any bids for Maddison, with Brendan Rodgers telling the Daily Mail: ‘I know he is very happy here and he wants to be here. If anything comes to the club, Jon Rudkin (director of football) would tell me straightaway and I would deal with it then, but there has been nothing that’s come my way.
‘I’ve not been told anything to say [he won’t stay]. He is happy in training and he is working hard, and he is a talented, important member of the squad.
‘He had his season disrupted by injury last year but hopefully this season he can show what a real top player he is.’
And now we are hearing that Joe Willock was “on a train” to Newcastle yesterday, while the fact is that he was at a “media day” with Mikel Arteta and the rest of the squad.
Who agrees that this is all becoming boring and Arsenal will NOT buy Maddison and Jow Willock will STAY…..
Sam P
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
If there’s a 30 M offer for Willock, I bet Arsenal will sell him to increase our transfer budget. I’m glad Maddison is playing today, so we can put all rumors about him behind us
Keep Willock and try and buy Aoura for cheap. Madison thing has never looked real to me because I believe Leceister will not sell him to Arsena.
I await the next big signing in our midfield.
70 M is too much for Maddison
Pls let buy maddisson for us he will increase our attacking
JW has been incredible whileon loan in Newcastle……Why on earth would we sell him?!!….One can say that You can only sell GOOD players but do we replace them by BETTER players?
Willock scored half of those goals coming off the bench at Newcastle…a feat that he will never repeat…and certainly not in an Arsenal shirt.He’s currently worth more now than he ever will be again.
If Newcastle are prepared to pay anything over £22m then Arsenal should sell and use that money towards buying a player who will make a difference and who they truly need.(THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE RAMSDALE!!)
Maddison would undoubtedly make a huge difference to Arsenal’s midfield.Although any half decent right back or a goalkeeper with decent distribution ability would also make a difference to Arsenal’s chances of challenging for a top 4 place once again.
You are wrong in your assessment of Willock, what he did an average Joe (sorry) couldn’t do it. Made even more remarkable by some being off the bench. He has an eye for goal and that started in the Europa league, Arteta didn’t see it and Newcastle used it in the Premier league. It wasn’t a fluke because if it was, it would be seven flukes.
Maddison is a good player clearly a step up from smith Rowe but not cv worth the asking price .. if we can get Silva that would be a real step up for us and arteta surely knows that … Leicester will be a decent side this season and if we don’t invest will finish above us for sure
I’m not sure on Middison and correct me if I’m wrong he suffered a fair few injuries last season. The choice for me I simple, sign Aouar or Bernado and keep Willock.
Thing is with willock at the moment which may be causing Arsenal to think of the sale, is his creativity and general passing agility. It something he can no doubt develop but do we have time to invest.
Willock has goals in him and will regret letting him go and leaving players like Laca and Willian around collecting huge wages
He even scored against Chelsea but the Ref didn’t check for goal