Opinion (or fact?) Arsenal not buying Maddison and are keeping Joe Willock?

These Arsenal rumours every five minutes saying that Mikel Arteta is going to pay up to 70million GBP to get James Maddison from Leicester are starting to bore me rigid.

There is no proof to me that Arsenal would have the cash to pay for him even if Arteta wanted him that badly, and we are still in the position that we have to sell a lot of our bloated squad just to get the money back that we have already paid for Ben White, Lokonga and Tavares.

The price being quoted for Maddison is madness anyway, considering we are being told that we can only get 22-25 million for the sale of Joe Willock.

Considering that Willock scored 8 goals in 15 appearances for Newcastle, including in 7 games on the trot, why on Earth are we willing (reportedly) to pay 70 million for a player that only scored 8 goals in a full season at a much more successful club surrounded by more talented players?

So, the latest reports say that Leicester haven’t even received any bids for Maddison, with Brendan Rodgers telling the Daily Mail: ‘I know he is very happy here and he wants to be here. If anything comes to the club, Jon Rudkin (director of football) would tell me straightaway and I would deal with it then, but there has been nothing that’s come my way.

‘I’ve not been told anything to say [he won’t stay]. He is happy in training and he is working hard, and he is a talented, important member of the squad.

‘He had his season disrupted by injury last year but hopefully this season he can show what a real top player he is.’

And now we are hearing that Joe Willock was “on a train” to Newcastle yesterday, while the fact is that he was at a “media day” with Mikel Arteta and the rest of the squad.

Who agrees that this is all becoming boring and Arsenal will NOT buy Maddison and Jow Willock will STAY…..

Sam P