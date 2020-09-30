Opinion: Our defence needs help, but our midfield can also do more to protect them

Arsenal’s defence came under serious criticism for their performance against Liverpool on Monday night.

We didn’t have the best of games at the back no doubt and our defenders might have done better in terms of defending.

However, in their defence, defending against a team like Liverpool has to be a collective effort.

Everyone from the attackers to the last defender needs to be involved in stopping their opponents from launching a successful attack.

One part of our team that Mikel Arteta has fixed since he became the manager is our defence.

Losing 3-1 at Liverpool doesn’t mean that the team is now in poor shape or that we can no longer defend.

I can understand the criticism of our defenders, but we have to also apportion some blame to our midfielders.

While our defenders are the last line of defence, our midfield will have to be bypassed first before we would be attacked.

Our midfielders have to make it harder for any opponent to get in front of our defenders.

To be fair, Monday’s game was one of the toughest for all our players no matter the position they are playing, but we can learn from that game and make sure no other team has that much access to our defence in our future games.

An article from Ime