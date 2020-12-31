Opinion: Our youngsters are leading us out of the slump, but we cannot afford to overwork them

Arsenal’s return to form in the last two games cannot be talked about without mentioning the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Saka has been a regular for the club all season, while Martinelli has only just returned from a long-term injury.

The Brazilian has been a phenomenal player for the Gunners since he joined them from the unknown Ituano last season.

Arsenal missed his skills, flair and trickery and when he returned from injury, it was obvious to see that he is such a key player for the club.

Emile Smith Rowe has also started Arsenal’s last two games, and he has proven to be worthy of the chance.

I expect them to play more games for the club as the season progresses, but we have to be careful not to overuse them.

No one can fault Mikel Arteta at the moment if he continues to play them in every game.

The problem with that is that as we start to rely on them, the expectations on them will continue to rise, and these are youngsters.

Arsenal’s most experienced players have to take a leaf from these passionate players and also reignite their own season.

This would help the whole team function well and relieve the pressure on our in-form teenage stars.

An article from Ime