Opinion: Ozil and Aubameyang will make giving Lacazette a new deal harder

Alexandre Lacazette has been in fine form in recent weeks, and as his contract runs down, he may feel that he has earned the right to get a new deal from the club.

However, the Frenchman is heading into his 30s, and the decision to offer him a new deal would have been easier if the likes of Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had justified Arsenals’ decision to hand them new bumper contracts.

Both players played themselves into new deals, and when they earned their big-money contracts, their performances dropped.

The most recent and perhaps even more shocking is that of Aubameyang who suddenly cannot score a goal after signing his contract.

Arsenal will like to keep Lacazette, and I would love for that to happen, but keeping four 30+ players on huge wages while they offer almost nothing would certainly be to the detriment of our club.

It is almost impossible for Arsenal to sell, Aubameyang or Willian because of their huge wages, and I’m afraid that the best thing for us would probably be to cash in on Lacazette at the end of this season instead of giving him a new long-term deal.

Smart people learn from their mistakes, and we cannot repeat the Ozil, Aubameyang and Willian mistakes.

An article from Ime