Opinion: Ozil and Sokratis decisions show that Arteta does keep his word

At the start of this month, while speaking about Arsenal’s plans for the transfer window, Mikel Arteta said as quoted by Mirror Football:
“Well, we have a large squad. We knew that.
“A lot of things that should have happened in the summer we could not accomplish them for different reasons.
“There are a lot of players that are going to go on loan. They are going to leave.
“And that’s the priority at the moment because we cannot sustain the numbers that we have in certain positions We are looking to do that.”
This week, the club has terminated the contract of Sokratis Papastathopoulos, and they are closing in on getting rid of Mesut Ozil, who has been redundant at the club for almost a year.
Throughout his time as the manager of Arsenal, Arteta has shown that he isn’t afraid to make the tough decisions even if it causes his team to suffer.
He axed Ozil and Sokratis from his team because they were not part of his plans. Despite pressure on him to bring the German back, he stuck by the decision.
He admitted that he probably made a mistake not naming William Saliba in his Europa League squad and fixed that by sending him out on loan this month.
These might be early days in his managerial career, but Arteta is showing great leadership, and it is something that will serve him well in the long-term.
Most of us have disagreed with him on some of his decisions, and when the results haven’t been ok, we have suggested changes for him.
But the Spaniard has stuck by most of his decisions, and he deserves credit for sticking to them and keeping his word.
One thing you can say about Arteta is that he’s not afraid to make big decisions.
Big decisions don’t mean correct decisions
Given we finished in our worst in 25 years and are 10th in Jan , his decisions have not been working
All those aquisation and blames are not totally his fault Dan, and not as a result of his decision, if you asked me The present Ozil and Sokratis wouldnt have changed a thing about our poor run of form
Zero context Dan Smith.
You have conveniently forgot to mention that Arteta took over midway through a season, when Arsenal were looking more likely to be relegated than anything. He was also our third manager in just one season.
Despite the shocking state we were in, MA got us defending the best we have seen in well over a decade, and against all odds, won the FA Cup and qualified for Europe.
MA has, and still is, also working very hard at ditching all of the deadwood that had been stockpiled over the years.
his decision nearly got him sacked though, he was so stressed about our poor run, and despite trying different methods and solutions, he got let down by those trusted clowns and was lucky the young guns came to the rescue. Taking a decision and standing by it, is great but not everyone is lucky to get instant result/get patience to prove point.
He was ruthless, straightforward i like him, AW is more of a politician/diplomat shielding his employer and carrying weight some1 else blame
he *is ruthless i mean
I’d be surprised if Arteta recruits a left-footed CAM like Odegaard, because he could’ve brought Ozil back for the role. If Odegaard plays as the main CAM at Arsenal, Arteta would have to change his tactic because it’s currently working well with a right-footed CAM like Smith-Rowe
I’m sure Odegaard’s work ethic would be much better than Ozil, but we’d likely overload the right flank if he plays behind Lacazette. Unless Odegaard would play as RW
About Sokratis, he’s old like Luiz, but I think Luiz is faster, better in the air and doesn’t have to wrestle the opponents to stop them. I hope Arsenal get a new LB instead of another CAM, because Saka is doing great in the RW position
I agree he’s made mistakes but what managed doesnt especially a new one. Getting the team balance hasn’t been easy with injuries and players not performing but were definitely going in the right direction now. I like the fact he stuck to his guns with Ozil and Sokratis instead of saying their senior players I need to keep them in the team he said they don’t fit how I want to play which is good. The young plays are starting to prove him right