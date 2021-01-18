Opinion – Ozil blamed, but the only greedy party in this situation is Arsenal

Ozil Saves Arsenal 3 Million! By Dan Smith
I have long said that I don’t think that Stan Kroenke has the ambition to take Arsenal back to our previous levels. As long as he’s in charge we will never win the Premiership, evidenced by the fact we have never been so far away from our previous levels.
My not rating his ability to run a football club though, doesn’t mean I don’t respect him as a businessman. Yes, lots of millionaires inherit wealth from family or their spouse, but it also takes work ethic and a brain. Our owner didn’t achieve what he has done without being smart and ruthless when he needs to be.
Whether it’s the media, shareholders, customers, etc, you need to know how to work the system.
What the American has done for years is to pay some of the very best to be his shield and provide a positive spin on issues, change the narrative, and put focus elsewhere.
For a couple of years now Mesut Ozil has been an example of that. Take the emotion out of things and the situation is as simple as a Billionaire made a deal which he regrets.
In any company you make bad deals, that’s natural, you’re not going to get everything right.
Instead of just writing off the money though, the American has had a paddy and clearly ordered the club to do whatever needs to be done, to recoup as much of the 350,000 pound a week salary back.
In the past year he has lied to his own squad, made 55 staff redundant, took out a loan that the government never intended for a football club, and continues to make it a priority to slash our wage bill.
Even as I write this, there are some who fail to question why this January is being spent cost cutting, and not improving one of worst squads in decades.
All this in the same 12-month span where Silent Stan’s net worth increased by approx. 320 million, and he opened the LA Rams new stadium, the most expensive in the world at 5.5 BILLION DOLLARS!
So, to get his customers to think a player is the greedy one at the club is a PR master stroke.
It’s not often an employer can sack people, make salary cuts, while making millions himself, and yet have some call the employee greedy.
All Ozil and his agent have ever claimed is their intention to honour an agreement which was Arsenal’s proposal. That’s an example of loyalty.
Instead of that being respected Arsenal have tried every underhand trick in the book to save what is pocket monkey to the Kroenke Family.
Mesut Ozil has now told the media in Turkey he is moving to Fenerbahçe with reports in England saying he’s said goodbye to his teammates.
Despite playing a major role in ending the clubs trophy drought, the player leaves with opinion divided among our fan base.
Some call Ozil disloyal for wanting to honour his contract, which is actually an example of loyalty, and something others have been hated on for not doing.
Others feel he’s been greedy to collect 350,000 pound a week even though he hasn’t kicked a ball since March. You would think by some comments that everyone else in our squad, equally underachieving, are on minimum wage.
The perception of greed won’t be helped by the fact that Arsenal are paying him 5 million to rip up his contract. That’s before you even consider what Fenerbahce will be offering him.
But again, what a brilliant PR Spin.
All I care about is; why, having made the decision since the first lockdown that he would be frozen out, do we still have no one better?
Having watched since August, an obvious lack of creativity, why was a player not organised to arrive the moment this transfer window opened?
Why are fans not questioning why the wages you are saving with Ozil, Saliba and Kolasinac not being reinvested? Where is that money going? Instead, one more time, Ozil is portrayed as the greedy one.
Arsenal are again portrayed as this little poor club who have been exploited by a selfish player and immoral advisor because they are having to pay him to leave.
In reality the only greedy party in this situation is……. Arsenal.
Ozil’s ‘pay off’ is in fact less than the money he’s entitled to.
If he wanted, he’s legally entitled to remain in North London till the summer and Arsenal would have to pay him what would amount to approx. 8 million. So Ozil is in fact helping us save 3 million. Yet he’s the greedy one?
Arsenal have done all of this, made such a song and dance to save themselves ……. 3 million?
We have been without our only creative asset for 9 months just so we could save 3 million. 3 million which will now just sit in the bank. Is that the price to jeopardize our reputation for?
If you’re angry with the Ozil camp, then you have been manipulated.
If your boss gave you a pay rise, regretted it, paid you to sit at home, leaked out information about your lawyer, says the only way they can cancel your contract is by paying you a huge sum, would you say to your Billionaire boss, ‘nah, you keep it’?
Does that make you greedy? When was asking for money you are owed being greedy?
Do you think Arsenal would do that for me or you? They see that 60,000 people are willing to pay expensive prices to get into the Emirates. Are they immoral for never saying, ‘this week let’s make the tickets only 5 pounds.’?
Maybe they should turn around and say; ‘TV companies are paying over the odds; we will take only half of what they are offering’.
Sport is a business. The priority is to make as much money as possible but that works both ways.
If Ozil is ‘greedy for asking for 5 million to leave’, then Arsenal are just as bad asking me 60 pounds for a shirt?
Arsenal had a choice.
They could have respected the player’s wishes and got the best out of that resource till the summer. Instead, we paid him to sit at home even though we knew we had no one better. We have had zero plan B on the bench for months. It has led to our worst finish in 25 years and our worst start in longer.
We are boring to watch.
But it’s okay …… we have saved 3 million! 3 million to give to a Billionaire while the team struggles.
And Ozil is the greedy one?
Dan
I agree with this completely. Nobody forced Arsenal to give him a new contract. We should have made the best of the situation, instead of throwing our toys out the pram.
This is the best Article I have read in Just Arsenal for a very long time. Dan fantastic article, keep it up. I agree with you on this. Thanks for this article.
Dear Dan
Spot on.
200% agree with you. I never think MO is greedy. That is his salary .. so it’s his.
lets pray that in ESR and Saka we have found our gems.
Thank you Mesut Ozil for all the good and pleasurable times you gave to our club, including helping us break the duck of not winning any trophy for about a decade. We live you and wish the best, you’ll always be on our ❤️
The whole Özil situation was a chain of multiple, disastrous events. I could go further but lets just go back few years:
Summer 2017:
Sanchez finished his spectacular season with 30 goals in his name. Best season he’s ever done. It seems evident that Sanchez is not going to renew his contract. At his point he’s only got 1 year left in his contract, and yet Arsenal for some reason refuses to sell him. Özil is also in the same situation although his season wasn’t as that good as Sanchez’.
January 2018:
After Sanchez had a horrible half a season (lethargic, doesn’t seem interested), Arsenal is finally forced to ‘sell’ him. Although, he is not actually sold but swapped with another underperformer, Mkhitaryan – who Arsenal, for some reason, even gives a hefty pay raise from what he earned at United! At the time of Mkhi’s pay raise, he had scored a whopping 2 goals in 22 appearances that season! New Arsenal contract puts Mkhi around 180k a week.
So Sanchez was essentially given free to United, and we got another deadwood on high wages in Mkhitaryan, who still ended up leaving for free in 2020.
We also bought Aubameyang to cushion the Sanchez blow, but that was of course funded by selling Giroud, Walcott, Coquelin.
Now, Arsenal FC were afraid of same happening with Özil, and because they were idiots and didn’t consider selling Özil and Sanchez earlier in the summer (note, at this point Özil was earning maybe 140-150k a week), they panicked (Wenger, Gazidis or both of them) and decided to tie down Özil, whatever means necessary it seemed. Only problem was Özil or his agent ripped off Arsenal executives with those contract demands.
3,5 year deal for a 29 year old of 350 000 pounds a week.
The best paid player in the league until De Gea signed his extension.
I don’t see how Kroenke is responsible for this particular situation though. It was the incompetence of Wenger, Gazidis and whoever were working on those transfers and contract extension caused this massive, MASSIVE waste of wages paid to Özil, Mkhitaryan and losing tens of millions from the possible transfer of Sanchez.
McLovin
Totally agree with your article 👍
I was just about to write something similar adding I believe he was a panic buy at the time. We had been battered at home by Villa with Wenger receiving boos from the crowd.
He panicked and Knew he had to buy big in the transfer window unfortunately he went for Ozil.
Yes the current management have made mistakes, however we are still trying to clear up the mess by Wenger and his sidekick Ivan!!!
Agree with a lot of this except the idea that Ozil only wanted to honour his contract – he didn’t care at Real Madrid, did he? Sure, in a sense you can’t blame him for wanting the money, Arsenal’s fault for offering it, but if his contract had been more reasonable he’d have left a while ago.
A lot of blame to go around but it wasn’t Ozil’s loyalty that kept him here. Need to get real
Spot on Davi
Arsenal could legally drop Ozil and Ozil could legally stay till he gets his full remuneration. Both parties didn’t sue each other, so I don’t think any of them breaches the contract
I’m just waiting until Ozil plays victim again on the media. Arsenal took the wrong decision when they succumbed to the fans’ pressure to extend Ozil’s contract
Also, funny thing is Arsenal was afraid of losing Sanchez for free.
Well we sort of did, although we did get his replacement in Mkhitaryan. Irony is, Mkhitaryan ended up leaving for free and yet now, is currenly best player in Serie A.
I am hoping then that now you feel happy to have cleared that up and can move on. Anyone with a brain knows the contract was Arsenals decision so not his cross to bear- that said, his agent played it right – stalled when Alexis was dicking about and reaped the benefits of the club not being able to countenance 2 superstars leaving at the same time.
It may also not be his fault that his form and ability to effect games went off a cliff and he became a very expensive liability. But.. thats the facts of it. He has been turgid for a long time and forgetting his salary, wasnt good enough to improve a poorly assembled team. 3 Managers in a row found him wanting. You claim this is down to Kroenke – who I would imagine would struggle to name his own first team. He is an investor, not an owner per se, BUT that doesnt mean my eyes have been lying to me. It was clear to see that Ozil had lost his mojo in an ever more competitive premier league.
The main point however, is thank god he has gone. The saga – which has bored me to tears and bought such negativity to Arsenal is finally over. See you Mesut.
I will miss the 2015 version – one of the finest footballing talents I have seen play in the Red and White. Even the 2016-17 version showed glimpses that made you smile and sagely nod. Bugger all since then.
Dan, let me share my work experience. I informed my boss that I’d like to resign from his company and he offered me a salary increment to keep me there, because my service was highly required at that time
I asked for more money because I had got a job offer from another company and he succumbed to my request. I don’t think both of us could be called greedy, because it was just business as usual
Years later, he found some cheaper and younger employees. My career got stuck there afterwards, yet I accepted the consequences of my previous choice to stay for more money
Every picture of Stan reminds me of Mission Impossible…..I’m about 95% sure he is wearing a rubber mask.