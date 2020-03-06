Opinion – Pablo Mari should start against West Ham United on Saturday

Pablo Mari deserves to start against West Ham tomorrow.

After waiting for his chance, Pablo Mari finally made his Arsenal debut in the FA Cup game against Portsmouth.

The Spaniard was superb in his first game and helped the Gunners record a clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Pompey.

After the game, he earned some good praise from David Luiz, Mikel Arteta as well as some of the club’s fans.

He would expect to get more chances and there will be tougher opponents for him to deal with, but I think he should start Arsenal’s next game against West Ham.

Mari would offer some form of unpredictability to Arsenal’s team sheet. David Moyes would have prepared his team with David Luiz and Mustafi in mind and the introduction of Mari could make it difficult for the Hammers as they won’t know what to expect from him.

His composure is also something that is missing in most of his other teammates. If he is started against the Hammers, I believe that he would bring some much-needed calmness to the backline and that could be of great importance to us in this game.

I also think that Mari has one of the best passing range among our current defenders and he would be a great choice when we want to play the ball from the back.

Mari may have played just the one game for us, but I believe he will need a run of games to become even more important to the team and West Ham isn’t a step too far for him.

An article from Ime