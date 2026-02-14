Opinion: Playing under a new coach at Marseille is good for Nwaneri

Ethan Nwaneri is likely to be the most disappointed Olympique Marseille player following Roberto de Zerbi’s departure as the club’s manager. The Italian played a decisive role in Arsenal’s decision to sanction the youngster’s loan move, largely because of his established reputation for improving players and nurturing emerging talent.

Mikel Arteta placed considerable trust in De Zerbi to oversee Nwaneri’s development and ensure that the Arsenal prospect continued to perform at a high level. Although Nwaneri is regarded as a gifted attacker, his limited opportunities at Arsenal were primarily due to a lack of experience rather than ability.

A Strategic Loan Move

This season represents a significant campaign for Arsenal, as they aim to compete strongly for major honours. Relying on experienced players has been central to that objective, which made a temporary move beneficial for Nwaneri’s growth. Regular football in a competitive environment was viewed as essential in accelerating his progress and preparing him for greater responsibility in the future.

The Gunners remain committed to refining his talent and guiding him towards fulfilling his considerable potential. His performances so far have suggested that he possesses the attributes required to develop into a world-class player at his peak.

Opportunity Under New Leadership

While De Zerbi’s exit introduces uncertainty, it may also present an opportunity. Competing for a place under the previous manager appeared straightforward due to established trust, but the arrival of a new coach creates a different challenge. Nwaneri must now demonstrate his value afresh and prove that he deserves a consistent role within the team.

The new manager will select players based solely on merit, meaning Nwaneri cannot rely on past assurances. Instead, he will be required to raise his standards further and showcase resilience, adaptability, and sustained quality. Such circumstances, though demanding, can often accelerate development and strengthen a young player’s character.

If Nwaneri embraces this challenge, the change in leadership at Marseille could ultimately serve as a positive turning point in his career progression.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…