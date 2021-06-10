Opinion: Ramos may be a bit old but he would be a good replacement for Luiz

David Luiz has left Arsenal and the Brazilian’s departure would create a void at the Emirates that needs filling.

He isn’t the most consistent of defenders, but I think it isn’t his performances that we would miss.

The former Chelsea man was an experienced head and he was an important voice in the dressing room.

Having someone who has achieved so much in the game in your dressing room is a huge plus.

The Gunners didn’t always get the best performance from him, but Mikel Arteta knows how valuable his presence is in his squad.

The Brazilian has now left the club and we have been linked with a move for the likes of Ben White.

It can be super easy to replace his expertise, but we will struggle to replace his experience in the team.

This is why I believe signing Sergio Ramos would be a no-brainer for this current Arsenal team.

The Spaniard looks set to leave Real Madrid after failing to agree on a new deal and several top teams want him.

Admittedly, Ramos is getting on a bit at 35, but he is one of the best defenders of his generation and I believe he can have a similar impact to what Thiago Silva has had at Chelsea.

We can get him on our books for just one season with the promise of another campaign and this might be the best decision we make this summer.

An article from Ime