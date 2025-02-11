Opinion – Reflecting on what can only be described as a disappointing transfer window

Like many, I still can’t get over last Monday.
As the clock ticked down to 23:00, Liverpool got closer to being champions.
When they talk about the decisive day in the 2024/25 title race, many will refer to deadline day.
I wish it was just me being negative—I do. Yet the reality is our owners’ actions (or lack thereof) leave their ambition no longer questionable. Whenever it’s debated in the future, January 2025 is your evidence that cannot be defended (some will try, though).
I can’t get away from the fact that I can’t think of another big club that would just give up on a campaign. Do you think Todd Boehly at Chelsea would be second in the table, have their manager say they are short and need help in attacking areas, and simply ignore him?
At Man City, in the winter window, they spent more than the entire division combined. That’s because the ethos at the Etihad is that they have standards—ones they won’t tolerate falling below—so they would have demanded from Pep Guardiola what he needed to improve things (not the other way around). That’s the league winners four years in a row not tolerating even a moment where performance levels drop.
The Kroenke family are no longer restricted by stadium debt, are not close to breaking FFP rules, and are running Arsenal as a self-sustained model. In other words, they could have invested—they just didn’t want to.
They simply didn’t care. I can’t shake that.
Now, don’t get me wrong—you don’t become a billionaire by thinking with emotion. Financially, I understand: if your December merchandise sold out, you have a waiting list for season tickets, UEFA is giving you another £12 million for being in the last 16 of the Champions League, and your participation in that competition is secured for next season, why pay over the odds now when that doesn’t guarantee to catch the league leaders?
I understand why our custodians in America think that. They never pretended when they first joined the board in 2006 that they were Gooners. When they took control of over 60 per cent of shares in 2011, they never lied about their business model.
What I can’t fathom is why any of my peers would defend the lack of investment. In a world where I’m meant to say everyone is entitled to their own opinion, I can’t comprehend the excuses that have been made.
I assume some think the definition of a supporter is to never critique any aspect of the team.
Toxic positivity, perhaps?
Yet even when trying to play devil’s advocate, any excuse doesn’t add up…
The issue with this thought process is that Arsenal signing their striker in August shouldn’t be an acceptance of giving up on the current season.
Because guess what? Even if it’s believed a world-class forward is moving to North London in the summer, everyone then starts at zero.
In football, you can’t let the moment pass you by.
We might never be in a situation again where the only team to chase is Liverpool. Who’s to say Man City don’t return to their usual selves or that Chelsea or Man United don’t improve?
Gooners would have accepted if a world-class striker was not available in January—they appreciate that this is a hard month to do deals.
Yet there is a huge difference between not buying a world-class forward and doing nothing.
You don’t need to be world-class to improve our current front three.
Let’s go by the notion that no world-class player was available.
What about a better finisher than Kai Havertz?
How about a talent to compete with Trossard?
Even if it was just a body to give us an extra option off the bench?
An alternative to, I don’t know, Martinelli pulling his hamstring!
PSG, AC Milan, Juventus, Aston Villa, Spurs, Man City, Galatasaray, Leipzig— they all found ways to improve their attacks.
Arteta has been forced since last Monday to give out the company line that the club would rather continue its strategy of thinking long-term.
In other words, if off the record they believe Sesko has a gentleman’s agreement to leave Leipzig in the summer, they would argue—what’s the point of paying over the odds for an asset you don’t truly want just to do a few months’ work?
In any industry, though, you adapt. That is a key part of running any company, especially one that makes millions of pounds.
If you rent property, you might have to deal with a leaking roof.
A restaurant owner might have to replace a broken oven.
An airline might have to compensate passengers.
A coach company might have a bus that breaks down.
That means being flexible with your budget.
So, if you know one of your best players could miss the entire season, and essentially his replacement might not be available until 2026, you watch your team lose two cup ties due to poor finishing, and the man you hired to manage the team daily tells you you’re struggling in a specific area—and you have the resources to help—you act immediately.
Isn’t that the whole point of the winter window?
To assess your squad halfway through the season and make adjustments where needed?
Others with less money than us manage it.
This is a straw man argument.
No, I have not seen Arsenal’s balance sheets or the Kroenkes’ bank statements.
Yet all metrics suggest that the club is making lots of money and is not close to breaching FFP rules.
Two Januaries in a row, we didn’t make a signing. In between, our summer net spend was approximately £25 million—that’s being kind and not factoring in the current loans we have with obligations to buy.
So, to clarify, in our last three windows, £25 million has been spent.
When you consider TV revenue, merchandise sales, and the fact that Gooners pay some of the most expensive ticket prices in the world—if there is zero money… where has it gone?
Even if we pretend that our billionaire owners are somehow poor, there were options.
Kolo Muani and Morata were available on loan—both better finishers than Havertz.
Asensio could have competed for a place in our attack and didn’t cost a fee.
Make Neto permanent, and you could then get a Tel or Rashford for the short term.
Chelsea were willing to do business for Nkunku.
There were alternatives that would have been cheap solutions.
You hear this from Gooners losing faith in Mikel Arteta.
I have never been shy about pointing out where I think our manager has gone wrong, yet after the long-term injuries to Saka and Jesus, he’s entitled to ask his employers for help.
If they don’t trust him anymore with the club’s money, then why give him a new contract in September?
They made the Spaniard the second-highest-paid manager in the world, so they clearly rate him.
Does that change after three months?
I don’t know where most readers work, but in most cases, if your boss isn’t impressed with your performance, they sack you—they don’t give you a massive pay rise.
It’s sad that some Gooners say this.
They’re not wrong, but it’s what I would expect to hear from the Kroenkes’ accountant.
Because while they will never publicly admit it, that attitude is their whole business model.
There’s a reason they picked Arsenal to buy—it wasn’t random. Their criteria would have been to invest in a club so big that you make money off the brand even if it’s not successful, and so popular that you will always find customers no matter their incompetence.
They know that if 10,000 people refuse to renew their season tickets, so many more will take those seats.
Like any business, the priority is to make money, so why wouldn’t you release merchandise in December if you know it will sell?
It seems backwards that the same people being manipulated are making excuses for those exploiting their love, but that’s how you become rich with an impressive sports portfolio.
They have, however, chosen to participate in an industry of supply and demand.
That makes us important stakeholders.
There’s a reason, for example, they didn’t release the Varsity range with a warning that they wouldn’t show any ambition in the new year.
Owning the entire club catalogue doesn’t mean you get your money back if the team loses.
No football fan has a divine right to see a trophy lifted just because they buy a ticket.
There is an assumption, though, that if you’re being charged more than most, the club is doing all it can to be the best version of itself.
So there is no excuse, peeps.
Our season was on life support, and we have owners who could have helped us—and it would have cost them nothing.
They simply didn’t care.
Patience is said to be the only charm that works. By the end of this season, we would have completed phase 5. All rests on phase 6 which is next season. We’ll see how it goes.
Anyway, watching Arsenal is like watching Netflix. It’s all about the “next season”. Been like that since Wenger days
you forgot to add bruce rioch days and later on in GG days.
we live for the pain
PS
we did have some great epic season with AW and GG though.
a lot to take in but a good read.
we all agree that it is a business first and a football club second.
when they first came in and took semi control, i thought we went backwards. asset stripped the club by selling on but it was in the name of building the emirates.
banners up with Kroenke’s out, AW out and a very toxic atmosphere for many a season.
JK steps in and we roll again- new managers, a bit of a feel good factor and the atmosphere is good back in the stadium.
interesting to see your quote “So, to clarify, in our last three windows, £25 million has been spent”
have they stopped trusting MA as well with there money.
a lot of behind the scenes we are never going to be privi too. Edu leaving (of course for more money) but was there more to it then that?
does a new man come in and will we be exactly where we are now ?
will they want to pump in a stack of fresh money.
one thing we all have in common even though we agree to disagree on some matters at times.
we support the badge first and not the owners, managers or players.
when they are all gone, we will still be here supporting the club through thick or thin, rain or shine
onwards and upwards
Harsh, but describe well the actual real situation.
But I insist the planning of the squad made by Edu and Arteta was simple very poor.
We need a very good SP with his priority been the Club benefit first an then every thing else.
We will loose Saliba in the summer when Real Madrid come calling they normally get there man
I believe Kroenke has given up on EPL trophy this season and didn’t want to gamble on the available CFs for UCL purpose only
I think Kolo-Muani and Morata didn’t completely meet Arsenal’s CF requirements, otherwise the club would’ve asked about the strikers
We should have gotten Kolo-Muani on loan. It’s just 6 months. Wouldn’t have done any harm
I bet Kolo-Muani got too many suitors because of his experience
gotanidea,
I’m surprised that Morata meet the requirements being that he was a former Chelsea player.
And we all know that our club loves a former Chelsea player don’t we. 😂🤣👍
Didn’t meat the requirements, silly me. 🙄🤦♂️🤷♂️
Meet the requirements, what am I like. 🙄
Maybe Morata was considered too old to do high-pressing for Arsenal
Would have been another option
We gonna lose a lot as we mark players we want for Arsenal but always don’t get them.i don’t see us even the league unless we buy good players
I have been reading your anti owner posts and my views are
Owners have never questioned the manager (at least publicly) for spending800M++ in 5 years, without silverware – not even the league cup (I’m not counting the FA and the Shield won with the previous players).
Over the last 5 years we have seen the worst of players signed for ridiculous amounts ranging from Runar, Cedric, Lokonga to injury prone players like Tomiyasu, Calaufori, Gabby J to misfits like Sterling, Willian, Luiz – how can the owners have trust when not seeing results on the pitch? Only one team wins the title, perfect but the cups should
There is no plan B if plan A fails to materialize. The owners are not directly running the club, Mikel is. The buck stops with him.
Where is it mentioned that the owners have refused to sanction transfers? If we paid silly money for Rice and Kai, is Stan to be held accountable or Mikel? Did Stan/Josh block these transfers?
there is a trend, when things are going well all glory and praise for Mikel, when in December our season looks gloomy, Stan/Josh are being blamed/held responsible. Very petty thinking.
Arsenal fans deserve more, deserve better.
The Shoba Reality Show,
Mikel Arteta, every day of the week.
He’s been backed and wasted most of it.
But don’t worry. Phase 6 is on the way. 🙄🤦♂️🤷♂️
You answer your own question though mate
We don’t win anything .. where are the owners …..giving out a pay rise
They don’t trust but give him a new contract ?
Yet barely spend anything in last three windows?
So mixed messages there
Finally you end by saying Arsenal fans deserve more, deserve better.
If a company is failing , the buck stops with the owner
Stan said in 2011 the ambition was to win the top prizes . He’s failed to do that
If a company fails that is the owners responsibility now an employee
We didn’t have high expectations for this transfer window….hopes maybe, but the general opinion here seemed to be that there was not much chance of getting a striker till summer. So any disappointment was tempered by “This is what we expected”.
The reasoning behind the owners lack of action is guess work at the best, but spending Kroenkes millions is nothing more than a pass-time for folk with nothing better to do.
Jax,
And what’s Arteta’s excuse. 🙄🤦♂️
Try asking him, I’m sure he’ll find you as charming and charismatic as I do.
Not guess work mate
It’s factually true we didn’t care enough to improve the team
You cant sit there and defend them when most knew Watkins was a PR move then when we don’t buy anyone again make excuses
You also believe our attack is good enough to win title so when we fail , don’t say we will be fine once we have a striker
Who truly knows the thinking behind the scenes, we can only speculate. Perhaps they don’t want to throw good money after bad.
Plenty of blame to go around. Summer business was poor by Arteta, ownership sanctioned it, and here we are.
Jesus was always a poor choice for striker, it’s still the case now. When we signed Havertz, remember Arteta saying he wasn’t sure where Havertz fit in? Shocking considering he cost 65 million and enormous wages.
If owners are apprehensive, especially since Edu is out, can you blame them?
Seemingly every Summer we get a LB and GK, how many are we on now?
This Summer we have to get it right, especially with a striker, no more square pegs in round holes nonsense.
The fact that Arteta wasn’t sure where to play Havertz tells me that he was Edu’s signing Arteta wouldn’t have said that if he were the one demanding the player He would have had strong feelings about what to do with him
The Kroenke’s aren’t interested enough to show ambition to reach the top. We are weak at boardroom level. I credit Edu and Arteta for getting us within striking distance of the top but it’s sad when you see we hold back too often when we are so close