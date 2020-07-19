Opinion: Reiss Nelson is a genuine challenger to Nicolas Pepe

Arsenal has a number of exciting players coming through their ranks, and Reiss Nelson is one that seems to enjoy the trust of Mikel Arteta.

He has been on the cusp of first-team action for some time now, even when Arsene Wenger was still our manager.

He has now benefited from Arteta’s show of support in the young members of his squad, and he started Arsenal’s game against Liverpool.

Arteta made a few changes to his team in that game, including leaving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the bench until the second half.

Arsenal earned a surprising 2-1 win over the Premier League champions, and Nelson was very important in both goals for the club.

He netted one and pressed Virgil van Dijk for the other goal in a performance that he will remember for years to come.

It was good to see another player take up our right-wing role other than Nicolas Pepe.

Pepe has had a commendable season, but Nelson brought something else to the team with that performance.

One thing that I think Nelson did better than Pepe was pressing. I think that Nelson made it harder for Andrew Robertson to make his marauding runs in that first half, more than Pepe would have done.

Another thing that is different for both of them is that Pepe has more of a goal in him, and this is because it is easier for him to score from his left foot while cutting in from the right.

Personally, I haven’t been overly impressed with Pepe, but I’d rather have him in my team because of his goal threat and returns. Who would you rather have on the team?

An article from Ime