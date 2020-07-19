Opinion: Reiss Nelson is a genuine challenger to Nicolas Pepe

Arsenal has a number of exciting players coming through their ranks, and Reiss Nelson is one that seems to enjoy the trust of Mikel Arteta.
He has been on the cusp of first-team action for some time now, even when Arsene Wenger was still our manager.
He has now benefited from Arteta’s show of support in the young members of his squad, and he started Arsenal’s game against Liverpool.
Arteta made a few changes to his team in that game, including leaving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the bench until the second half.
Arsenal earned a surprising 2-1 win over the Premier League champions, and Nelson was very important in both goals for the club.
He netted one and pressed Virgil van Dijk for the other goal in a performance that he will remember for years to come.
It was good to see another player take up our right-wing role other than Nicolas Pepe.
Pepe has had a commendable season, but Nelson brought something else to the team with that performance.
One thing that I think Nelson did better than Pepe was pressing. I think that Nelson made it harder for Andrew Robertson to make his marauding runs in that first half, more than Pepe would have done.
Another thing that is different for both of them is that Pepe has more of a goal in him, and this is because it is easier for him to score from his left foot while cutting in from the right.
Personally, I haven’t been overly impressed with Pepe, but I’d rather have him in my team because of his goal threat and returns. Who would you rather have on the team?
I am unimpressed with how easily Pepe gives up when he has lost possession. A true fighter would be straight back into the opponent fighting to regain it. Pepe is talented but is too lazy and I do not see him being here long under MA’s all for one and one for all regime. He will probably go the same way as Ozil; left out for a hungrier player and eventually moved on elsewhere.
HE IS WASTING HIS TALENT BY HIS LAZINESS TBH.
Comparing Nelson with Pepe is like comparing aubamayang to Sanogo, Pepe is the most skillful player will have. Nelson is not even has skillful as Saka not to talk of Pepe. For a player who moved from french league to premier league and still he’s been involved in 19 goals, that’s great. I know you are trying to put an article out but really you can do better than comparing Nelson to Pepe.
OT.. Well, Cazorla has played his last game for Villarreal… ended in a 4-0 win.. he didn’t manage to find the back of the net, but assisted the first goal!
Fingers crossed he’ll be back with us next season!