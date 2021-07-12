Opinion: Saka’s Euro 2020 experience will only make him grow stronger

Bukayo Saka has been all over the news since he stepped up and missed the decisive penalty that saw England lose the Euro 2020 final to Italy yesterday.

The teenager showed great bravery in taking the decisive penalty that would have kept England in the shootout or see them lose.

After missing the spot-kick, he will have to deal with being the player that missed that penalty, but Saka proved again that he is unafraid and this experience will serve him well in the future.

He will enter the 2021/2022 campaign as one of Arsenal’s most important players and after reaching the cusp of winning a trophy with his country, he will be determined to reach the same heights with Arsenal.

He has been developing at a rapid pace and I expect that to continue in the next season.

We have thrown our support behind him since he missed the penalty last night and I am convinced that he will repay that show of support by becoming an even better player.

What Arsenal needs to do now is to surround him with quality players as he had in the England camp and he will, I am sure, drive us to success.

An article from Ime