Opinion: Saka’s form is a lesson on not relying on one player

Bukayo Saka has not quite looked like the same player since returning from the long injury he suffered toward the end of last season. The attacker has been a central figure for Arsenal for several years, with Mikel Arteta investing significant effort into ensuring he consistently performs at a high level for the team.

Saka remains an important contributor when he is on the pitch and has been one of the Gunners’ standout players across recent campaigns. However, over the last few months, there has been a noticeable reduction in his overall output. While his influence has not disappeared entirely, the sharpness and decisive edge that once made him so feared have been harder to find.

A Key Player Still Searching for Form

Despite his dip in form, Saka has continued to start matches regularly. Arsenal have clearly maintained faith in his ability, yet he has not fully rediscovered the level that defined the opening stages of last season. Before his injury, the team relied heavily on his creativity, pace and directness, often building their attacking play around his strengths.

When he was sidelined, Arsenal were forced to adapt. They endured a difficult period without his influence and had to develop alternative methods to win matches and overcome opponents. That process was not always smooth, but it encouraged a more collective approach across the squad.

Lessons for Arsenal’s Ambitions

Saka is still one of Arsenal’s key men, and his importance to the team should not be underestimated. However, his recent struggles highlight an important lesson for a side with ambitions of competing at the very highest level. Over-reliance on a single player, regardless of talent, can limit a team’s progress.

For Arsenal to reach the level they aspire to, they must continue to build a squad where responsibility is shared. Any team with genuine trophy ambitions needs multiple players capable of stepping up and deciding matches. Saka’s form may fluctuate, but if Arsenal can spread the burden and maintain balance, they will be better equipped to succeed over a long and demanding season.