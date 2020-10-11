Opinion: Saliba risks becoming another wasted talent and money

Arsenal signed William Saliba last summer and he was hailed as a player that will make the club’s defence better.

The 19-year-old had been making a name for himself in the French Ligue 1 with Saint Etienne.

He even helped them to reach the final of the French Cup last season while he was on loan with them.

He came back this summer with fans expecting him to become a key part of the club’s first team.

However, he is yet to play a competitive game for them so far and there are reports that he is going to be sent to the English Championship for a season on loan.

This is a surprising development considering the hype that surrounded signing him.

I do fear for his career as he nears a move away from the club.

I am worried that he might go to the Championship, struggle for game time, and still not achieve what he was sent there for.

The only reason why he will be sent to the English Championship is that he will get more playing time.

What happens if he joins another team and he is also considered not ready for first-team football and he goes without playing a game for much of this campaign?

I hate to be negative, but we have to really think about the fact that we may have wasted £27 million if Saliba cannot start playing regularly soon.

An article from Ime