Opinion: Sambi Lokonga isn’t the answer to Arsenal’s midfield problems

Albert Sambi Lokonga was a surprising transfer target for Arsenal this summer and even more interestingly, they have quickly wrapped up the signing of the Belgian.

He joins Nuno Tavares as Arsenal’s latest transfer arrivals as they bid to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

The two players who have joined us so far are hardly inspiring names and a club looking to get back inside the top four, would ideally want to sign better players.

We are expected to give them the benefit of the doubt, but how long are we going to sign players who will need time and then turn around to fire our manager because his team isn’t performing to the required standard.

Our midfield is one position that needs serious strengthening this summer after we lost the likes of Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard.

These departed stars are top-quality footballers and it is only right that we replace them with players as good as they are, or even better.

Sambi Lokonga comes to the Emirates with huge potential, but Joe Willock also has that same potential.

I would even argue for Willock to play ahead of him considering that he shone in the Premier League last season with Newcastle United.

I hope Arsenal gets the best out of Lokonga, but I believe we need to start signing much better targets like Marcel Sabitzer and Houssem Aouar.

An article from Ime