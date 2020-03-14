Opinion – Season postponement will benefit Arsenal once the league resumes

Season postponement gives Arsenal a better chance at finishing the campaign strongly

The Premier League has been postponed until next month and most clubs have had their whole team quarantined because of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the season almost finishing and Liverpool leading after opening up a 25 points gap at the top of the league table, there have been different reactions to the postponement of the competition.

Arsenal, who have struggled for much of the season would have welcomed the news of the postponement after Mikel Arteta became diagnosed with the virus.

However, will this postponement have any good effect on Arsenal and how they end the season?

The Gunners have struggled for form for much of the season but Arteta has overseen a turnaround in recent weeks and I believe that this extension of the season will offer us the chance to finish the season better.

I know that the postponement is being made because of a pandemic, however, this gives clubs the chance to implement some of the strategies that they have been planning to since the start of the second half of the season.

Mikel Arteta can now sit with his coaching staff and analyze how their plans and programs from their Dubai training camp have gone.

They can add and change stuff that should get the team back to form at the resumption of the league season.

Injured players can return and even those not match fit will soon not be the only ones in that position, the entire league will not be match fit, not after a month of doing nothing.

Overall, considering where Arsenal are at, I am of the opinion that this enforced break will benefit Arsenal significantly.

An article from Ime