Arsenal have reportedly begun making concrete moves towards securing the signing of Benjamin Sesko, signalling a decision to forgo the pursuit of Viktor Gyökeres. This development comes as a surprise to many, given the Swedish forward’s outstanding form in the Portuguese top flight with Sporting Club.

Gyökeres has attracted significant attention from Arsenal supporters, largely due to his prolific goal-scoring record and consistent performances. During the current campaign, he has recorded an impressive 39 league goals and contributed 8 assists in just 33 appearances. Over the course of the last two seasons combined, his tally stands at 68 league goals and 18 assists from 66 matches, statistics that highlight his effectiveness in front of goal.

A Comparison of Recent Form

In contrast, Sesko’s career numbers present a different picture. He has scored 69 league goals in 163 matches across all competitions. Specifically, over the last two seasons, he has managed 27 goals and 7 assists in 64 league appearances. While those figures are respectable, they fall considerably short of Gyökeres’s output during the same period.

It is also worth noting that Sesko has been playing in the Bundesliga, a league often considered to offer less physical and tactical intensity compared to the Premier League. Despite this, Arsenal appear determined to bring him in, perhaps valuing his long-term potential over immediate impact.

Concerns Over Arsenal’s Transfer Strategy

Sesko is undoubtedly a player with considerable promise, and his technical qualities and athleticism make him an exciting prospect for the future. However, potential alone is rarely sufficient when the objective is to secure major trophies. Arsenal have made significant progress in recent seasons and are widely regarded as contenders for the Premier League title. A decision to opt for a relatively unproven striker, as opposed to one with a proven record of consistent goal-scoring, may ultimately hinder those ambitions.

The club’s choice to prioritise Sesko over Gyökeres raises important questions about their recruitment strategy. With so much at stake, the success of this decision will likely be scrutinised heavily in the coming season, particularly if the team once again fall short in their pursuit of silverware.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

