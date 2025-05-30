Opinion: Sesko over Gyokeres is simply choosing potential over certainty

Arsenal have reportedly begun making concrete moves towards securing the signing of Benjamin Sesko, signalling a decision to forgo the pursuit of Viktor Gyökeres. This development comes as a surprise to many, given the Swedish forward’s outstanding form in the Portuguese top flight with Sporting Club.
Gyökeres has attracted significant attention from Arsenal supporters, largely due to his prolific goal-scoring record and consistent performances. During the current campaign, he has recorded an impressive 39 league goals and contributed 8 assists in just 33 appearances. Over the course of the last two seasons combined, his tally stands at 68 league goals and 18 assists from 66 matches, statistics that highlight his effectiveness in front of goal.
A Comparison of Recent Form
In contrast, Sesko’s career numbers present a different picture. He has scored 69 league goals in 163 matches across all competitions. Specifically, over the last two seasons, he has managed 27 goals and 7 assists in 64 league appearances. While those figures are respectable, they fall considerably short of Gyökeres’s output during the same period.
It is also worth noting that Sesko has been playing in the Bundesliga, a league often considered to offer less physical and tactical intensity compared to the Premier League. Despite this, Arsenal appear determined to bring him in, perhaps valuing his long-term potential over immediate impact.
Concerns Over Arsenal’s Transfer Strategy
Sesko is undoubtedly a player with considerable promise, and his technical qualities and athleticism make him an exciting prospect for the future. However, potential alone is rarely sufficient when the objective is to secure major trophies. Arsenal have made significant progress in recent seasons and are widely regarded as contenders for the Premier League title. A decision to opt for a relatively unproven striker, as opposed to one with a proven record of consistent goal-scoring, may ultimately hinder those ambitions.
The club’s choice to prioritise Sesko over Gyökeres raises important questions about their recruitment strategy. With so much at stake, the success of this decision will likely be scrutinised heavily in the coming season, particularly if the team once again fall short in their pursuit of silverware.
This transfer will only make sense if the club signs a world class forward on the wings. I’ll be dammed if he’s our only forward signing!
there is basically no player that transfers with complete certainty of being a success. We’ve seen Messi, Mbappe, Neymar move clubs with varying degrees of success. Sorry but for Gyokeres espescially it’s not certain cause he doesnt come even close to that level of talent. There have been tons of Portuguese league stars that haven’t cut it in top 5 leagues once they move. Darwin was putting up a 26 goal season there at 21/22 then moves to EPL and does just average. We should get the player that suits us better. If Gyokeres was doing this in La Liga or France or Germany then we can talk about a certain hit.
I disagree with the article. Obviously Gyokeres has the stats THIS SEASON to attract attention, but he has not impressed at all in several attempts with clubs like Coventry, Swansea and Brighton. He needed to be 25 and in a Portugeese league with far inferior tempo and physicality. On top of this Sesko is only 21, scores goals in a better league than Gyokered and has far superior speed and wins far more headers. While Sesko isnt the obvios choice, I feel very comfortable if he should be our next striker.
Yes, the article doesn’t mention about Gyokeres’ failed spells in England and Sesko’s taller stature
Sesko would also likely press more than Gyokeres since Sesko is much younger
Gyokeres would only worth the gamble if he was available for under £50m
I’d prefer Arsenal to gamble on Zirkzee instead, because of his playing experience with Timber/ Calafiori and his extra effort to help the midfielders
I have my reservations though, but then be it Gyokeres or Sesko, give Arteta what he wants.
Next season, there’ll be no basis for any excuse.