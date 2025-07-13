Opinion: Should Arsenal now forget about a move for Rodrygo?

Most Arsenal supporters would have preferred a move for Rodrygo over the transfer for Noni Madueke, but Mikel Arteta has decided to sign the English winger. Rodrygo is now expected to leave Real Madrid, having seen limited game time under the management of Xabi Alonso so far this season.

The Real Madrid coach will likely not be concerned by Rodrygo’s departure, and many Arsenal fans would have welcomed the chance to see the Brazilian join their squad. Rodrygo’s reputation as one of the world’s best players and his winning mentality cultivated at Real Madrid make a move for him a logical step to help Arsenal accelerate their pursuit of trophies.

Rodrygo’s Potential and Arsenal’s Strategy

Despite this, the possibility of a transfer for Rodrygo appears increasingly unlikely, given Arsenal’s recent commitment to Madueke. If the club is to add another attacking player during this transfer window, current indications suggest that it will not be Rodrygo.

Instead, Arsenal seem to be focusing on other targets, with Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace emerging as a more feasible option in the coming weeks. Eze’s availability and style of play make him an attractive alternative for the Gunners as they continue to strengthen their squad.

Acceptance of the Club’s Direction

Mikel Arteta does not seem entirely convinced by a move for Rodrygo, and Arsenal will now turn their attention elsewhere. Supporters will need to come to terms with this reality, as a transfer for the Brazilian forward almost certainly will not materialise this summer.

While Rodrygo’s talent and experience remain undeniable, Arsenal’s strategy reflects a focus on players they believe will best fit their immediate needs. The club’s transfer decisions highlight the careful balancing act required to build a competitive team capable of meeting their ambitions.

