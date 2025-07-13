Opinion: Should Arsenal now forget about a move for Rodrygo?

Most Arsenal supporters would have preferred a move for Rodrygo over the transfer for Noni Madueke, but Mikel Arteta has decided to sign the English winger. Rodrygo is now expected to leave Real Madrid, having seen limited game time under the management of Xabi Alonso so far this season.
The Real Madrid coach will likely not be concerned by Rodrygo’s departure, and many Arsenal fans would have welcomed the chance to see the Brazilian join their squad. Rodrygo’s reputation as one of the world’s best players and his winning mentality cultivated at Real Madrid make a move for him a logical step to help Arsenal accelerate their pursuit of trophies.
Rodrygo’s Potential and Arsenal’s Strategy
Despite this, the possibility of a transfer for Rodrygo appears increasingly unlikely, given Arsenal’s recent commitment to Madueke. If the club is to add another attacking player during this transfer window, current indications suggest that it will not be Rodrygo.
Instead, Arsenal seem to be focusing on other targets, with Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace emerging as a more feasible option in the coming weeks. Eze’s availability and style of play make him an attractive alternative for the Gunners as they continue to strengthen their squad.
Acceptance of the Club’s Direction
Mikel Arteta does not seem entirely convinced by a move for Rodrygo, and Arsenal will now turn their attention elsewhere. Supporters will need to come to terms with this reality, as a transfer for the Brazilian forward almost certainly will not materialise this summer.
While Rodrygo’s talent and experience remain undeniable, Arsenal’s strategy reflects a focus on players they believe will best fit their immediate needs. The club’s transfer decisions highlight the careful balancing act required to build a competitive team capable of meeting their ambitions.
__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
£77m is too much to pay for a player we are not sure would hit the ground running.
So, yes, Arsenal should pursue other targets, especially PL-experienced ones as they seem to be doing in Madueke and Eze
Arsenal should just gt gyokeres nd eze.
gk: raya, kepa
rb: timber, white
cb: saliba, mosquera
cb: gabriel, kiwior/hato
lb: lewis-skelly, calafiori
dm: zubimendi, norgaard
cm: rice, merino,
am: odegaard, nwaneri
lw: eze, martinelli, trossard/nelson
st: gyokeres, havertz, jesus
rw: saka, madueke, dowman
This looks like the squad thats being built for next season. Whilst Rodrygo can be a phenomenal player, he’s shown it less and less over the past two seasons; whether thats due to playing out of possession or just a player who peaked too early I don’t know.
Personally, I think a cheaper alternative to Rodrygo could be another striker that offers something different. As Gyokeres can fit in down the left at times having a different mould of striker could unlock different types of defensive blocks. Sesko would be great but that looks like an exhausted path now. Staying in Germany, Woltemade is available for supposedly £40-50m, and he offers height, great dribbling and ball retention and is a smart finisher. If somehow we can offload Jesus (great player, just too injury prone and not clinical enough) then there’s a slot there, especially as I can see Havertz getting more time in midfield this season.
I’m not that sure that Rodrygo would be interested in joining Arsenal. I suspect with the likes of a possible move to, say, City, Bayern Munich or even PSG, he’d take any of those above Arsenal – even if the club had a strong interest in him. Not so much Arsenal turning him down as the other way around.
Eze has more strings to his bow than Rodrygo who is a natural winger whereas the Palace man can be effective out wide and as an attacking midfielder where he would be real competition for Odegaard.